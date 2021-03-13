The lights have been off at the Seventh Street Theater for too long but actors are crossing their fingers that COVID restrictions will allow them back on stage by the end of this year.
“We are very anxious to get back onstage but only when we can do so safely,” said Christopher Diehl, co-artistic director for the Chino Community Theatre.
“We’ve still been having board meetings and general membership meetings as usual but of course now it’s all through Zoom,” he said.
The benefit of Zoom meetings is that people from all over the country can participate, including former theater people who have moved, Mr. Diehl said.
The theatre has kept up a social media presence by posting photos and videos from past productions on its Facebook page to keep patrons engaged.
“The Way We Were Wednesdays” features clips and photos from previous productions.
The biggest project was celebrated in December with a filmed holiday video called “Hunkered Down for the Holidays” where regulars submitted holiday songs and skits that premiered on a Facebook Watch party.
Children’s Theatre
In addition to Zoom meetings, the Chino Community Children’s Theatre has also held outdoor musical theater and tap classes and rehearsals for the Seventh Street Superstars (a performing troupe) following safety protocols.
They also performed an original online musical called “Into the Webs,” more than 20 reader’s theatre online performances, hosted two family holiday showcases, and streamed two complete showcases of work from the Superstars, Ms. Rice said. “We look forward to live stage performances---—it’s what we do best,” she said. “And we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to Seventh Street.”
