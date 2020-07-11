Bertha Preciado

Bertha Preciado

 Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Bertha Preciado and her husband Jorge Preciado are original owners of their home located at 6563 Elm Street in the Chino Preserve area which won the Chino Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for the month of July.

