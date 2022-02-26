The Chino Hills Public Works Commission will consider reducing the posted speed limit on a portion of Eucalyptus Avenue when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The meeting will not be held online.
According to a staff report, the City of Chino will reduce the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour on its portion of Eucalyptus between the western city limit and Pipeline Avenue.
Chino owns the south half of that portion of Eucalyptus and the City of Chino Hills owns the north half of that portion.
Since Chino is changing the speed limit for the eastbound side, it is appropriate for Chino Hills to change the speed limit for the westbound direction, according to the report.
Chino determined the speed reduction was warranted after conducting an engineering and traffic survey for various streets within its city.
In other business, the commission will discuss the “Local Road Safety Plan” which identifies and analyzes roadway safety vulnerabilities in the city, as well as determining eligibility for federal highway safety improvement program funding.
According to a city staff report, $18 million of funding is available beginning with the April 2022 funding cycle.
The Road Safety Plan identified 382 collisions in Chino Hills between 2014 and 2019, with 28 accidents resulting in severe injury or death.
The top five intersections where collisions have occurred are Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue, Peyton at Chino Avenue, Peyton at Beverly Glen Road, Peyton at Chino Hills Parkway, and Soquel Canyon Parkway at Los Serranos Country Club Drive.
Numerous safety enhancements such as improving signal hardware and timing, installing delineators and speed warning signs, and upgrading existing crosswalks are recommended.
