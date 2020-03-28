Approximately 65 employees were laid off at Roscoe’s Famous Deli on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, on what was supposed to have been the busiest day of the year for the Chino Hills restaurant.
Co-owner and longtime Chino Hills resident Nick Montano instead found himself padlocking the doors because of the coronavirus pandemic that has become the greatest crisis the restaurant industry has ever faced, according to the National Restaurant Association.
“This is a disaster to all small businesses in the area, but it is especially crushing restaurants and bars without notice,” Mr. Montano said. “We all need help from somewhere.”
According to Sean Kennedy of the National Restaurant Association, “As the restrictions continue, we are facing economic headwinds that will lead many restaurants to shut down operations, lay off workers, and end service in our communities.”
Mr. Montano opened the Chino Hills Roscoe’s in 2007 with his business partner Jack Franklyn of Yorba Linda.
Employees were paid in full and their health benefits will continue until at least April 30, he said.
“This is the hard decision small business owners like us had to make,” he said. “It came so fast and was so sweeping.”
The writing was on the wall March 14 when they had to cancel their annual St. Paddy’s Day bash held outside the restaurant when the “no large gathering order” was decreed.
Then, on March 16, the 50 percent occupancy for dine-in began.
“We had been slow the whole week because people were getting fearful,” he said.
Alcohol to go
Some restaurants in Chino Hills have changed their business model to include family meal kits, cook-to-order meals, and even “alcohol to go.”
On March 19, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control relaxed its rules to allow licensed bars and restaurants to sell any alcoholic beverages to go that they are allowed to sell for consumption on the premises, in manufacturer pre-packaged and pre-sealed containers.
In addition, the Department lifted its ban on alcohol sold with food at drive-through windows, but alcohol may not be sold between the already-prohibited hours of 2 to 6 a.m.
“How crazy is that?” Mr. Montano said of the decision, which he called reckless. “We’re now putting alcoholic beverages in the hands of people behind the wheel. Our liability insurance doesn’t cover that.”
Mr. Montano said a business model of “take-out/pickup only” would not pay the bills or the overhead. “We’re looking at possibly coming up with another strategy that would at least help us break even,” he said. “We’re following the legislature very closely to see if there will be help, trying everything possible.”
Health matters
He acknowledged that not everybody is doing what he’s doing but it is the safe thing to do.
“At the end of the day, it was more than the finances,” he said. “It was the public health risk. I’m not willing to put myself, my family, my employees or my customers at risk.”
Mr. Montano said he plans to re-open Roscoe’s as soon as the government says it’s safe. “We want to hire back every employee as soon as possible,” he said. “We want to make it through this nightmare so we can open back up and again be a business pillar of the community.”
Mayor Art Bennett said Mr. Montano is a wonderful contributor to the community and it pains him to see the restaurant close. “It’s literally hard to list all the things Roscoe’s has done to support our city,” he said.
Roscoe’s fundraising golf tournaments for Boys Republic, for example, have raised well over $100,000 for the home for troubled boys in Chino Hills.
According to the National Restaurant Association, economic forecasts indicate that restaurants and the foodservice industry could sustain $224 billion in losses and eliminate five to seven million jobs over the next three months.
The Association is asking Congress to support its restaurant recovery plan that would provide lost revenue coverage, unemployment assistance for workers, community grants, and direct relief from a newly created restaurant recovery fund.
