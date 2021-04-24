Chino Valley school district superintendent Norm Enfield on Thursday, May 6 will introduce plans to change school board elections to district representation beginning in 2022.
The board meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the Chino Valley Unified School District’s YouTube channel.
The board on March 4 adopted a policy to change at-large election to district elections in which voters choose the candidate who lives in their area, or “district.”
The action followed a letter from Malibu law firm Shenkman and Hughes, stating that the school district’s at-large election system resulted in a minority vote dilution in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills moved to district representation five years ago after they received similar letters.
Terms expire in 2022 for president Joe Schaffer and vice-president Christina Gagnier. Andrew Cruz, James Na and Don Bridge were elected in 2020 and will retain their seats until 2024.
