Two men and a woman were jailed Thursday night on several charges after a police pursuit ended near Chino Avenue and Harkins Plaza, just west of the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Miguel Torres, 22, of San Bernardino was booked on suspicion of evading, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Two passengers—identified as Herminia Felix and Jose Castaneda-Santana, both 29 of Pomona—were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Their bail was set at $50,000 apiece, jail records show.
All three suspects are scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Monday, records indicate.
Deputies saw a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. that had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Pomona and tried to stop the driver, Deputies E. Hernandez and J. Drayer said.
The driver did not stop and drove recklessly, leading deputies on a short pursuit.
“The vehicle stopped at a dead end and Mr. Torres ran from the vehicle into a residential neighborhood,” the deputies said.
Two passengers were arrested at the scene.
A K-9 deputy from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department found Mr. Torres hiding in a nearby yard. He was arrested without incident, the deputies said.
“Through investigation, Mr. Torres was found to be the person who stole the vehicle earlier in the day with Ms. Felix and Mr. Castaneda-Santana,” the deputies said. “Ms. Felix and Mr. Castaneda-Santana were also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
