The Chino Valley Champion is seeking nominations for its outstanding citizen of the year award for 2021. The deadline is Saturday, July 31.
Nominees should live or have their business or main activity in Chino or Chino Hills.
Include the person’s name, city of residence, and civic, community, and related volunteer services.
It is important that the name, address and phone number of the nominator be included so that we can ask for more information if necessary.
The nomination can be emailed to news@champi onnespapers.com with Citizen of the Year in the subject line.
The nomination can also be delivered to or mailed to: Chino Valley Champion, attn: Citizen of the Year, 13179 Ninth St., Chino, California 91710. Information: 628-5501.
