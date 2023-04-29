(Editor’s note: Crime reports from the Chino Hills Police Department were not available this week).
Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, April 19
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Francis Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 9 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Redwood Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:01 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Willamette Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Assault, 8400 block of Timberland Lane, 12:34 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration to avoid compliance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Bartlett Street, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Possession of drug materials, Benson and Walnut avenues, 12:49 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6400 block of Albion Court, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of 13th Street, 11:45 a.m.
Child abuse, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Spur Court, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Gregorio Court, 3:43 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Verdugo Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Carrotwood Court, 9 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6400 block of Albion Court, 9 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Guilford Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Possession of drug materials, Chino and Monte Vista avenues, 12:11 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:16 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 14th Street, 2:01 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Manzanita Court, 2:54 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Willamette Avenue, 3:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6400 block of Stillman Court, 3:09 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of 19th Street, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:41 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15100 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 10:29 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6000 block of Satterfield Way, 11:28 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Arvidson Court, 11:30 p.m.
Assault with a firearm, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Vandalism, 5100 block of Union Street, 3:34 a.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6400 block of Stillman Court, 4:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:51 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6000 block of Danito Street, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
Theft, 13600 block of Scarborough Place, 9:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 14700 block of Central Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Stellar Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Embezzlement of a leased or rented vehicle, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Assault, 14400 block of Durbin Drive, 9:17 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Theft from motor vehicles, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4:52 a.m.
Causing an injury to a dependent adult, 13100 block of Sequoia Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:31 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Lester Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11:47 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.