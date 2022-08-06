Chino Valley Unified School District students do not have to wear masks when returning to school Monday, but parents are being asked to check their children every morning for signs of sickness before sending them to school.
If students experience one high-risk symptom of COVID or two or more low-risk symptoms while they are in school, parents will be notified to pick up their children.
High-risk symptoms are a loss of taste or smell, a new and persistent or uncontrolled cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Low-risk symptoms are chills, a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, and body aches.
According to a letter sent to parents from the district’s Health Services Department, the Centers for Disease Control recognizes that these symptoms are associated with multiple illnesses that may not be related to COVID, but the school district is unable to definitively determine the cause of the symptoms.
If there was no exposure to a COVID-19 positive person, the student must meet the following criteria before returning to school:
•at least 24 hours have passed without fever and fever-reducing medicine
•other symptoms have improved.
One of the following is recommended but not required:
•healthcare provider confirms an alternative diagnosis for symptoms or an underlying condition
•a negative antigen test (preferred) or PCR test (verification of results not required)
•10 days have passed since the symptoms first developed.
Parents should contact the school if their child tests positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.