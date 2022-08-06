Chino Valley Unified School District students do not have to wear masks when returning to school Monday, but parents are being asked to check their children every morning for signs of sickness before sending them to school.

If students experience one high-risk symptom of COVID or two or more low-risk symptoms while they are in school, parents will be notified to pick up their children.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.