A 33-year-old Chino man was killed Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding and a truck collided on Benson Avenue, south of Philadelphia Street, in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported Thursday.
Troy Anthony Engleton, a father of five children, died at Chino Valley Medical Center after the 9:12 p.m. collision, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
A Go Fund Me page was set up — https://gofund.me/3d09ce43 — to assist Mr. Engleton’s family.
The Go Fund Me page collected nearly $2,000 in the first two hours and has raised $3,305 as of Champion press time Friday morning.
Chino police were called to Benson Avenue between Philadelphia Street and the 60 Freeway bridge about a collision between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck, finding the motorcyclist unconscious lying in the street, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Chino Valley Fire personnel performed live-saving measures and transported him to Chino Valley Medical Center where he ultimately died of his injuries,” the sergeant said.
The pickup truck driver, who was not identified, was interviewed by officers.
“The driver of the other vehicle was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision.
Anyone with information can call Officer Cory Freedle at (909) 334-3095 or email cfreedle@chinopd.org.
