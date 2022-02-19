The City of Chino plans to use almost $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the rehiring of city employees that were furloughed during the pandemic, premium pay for staff, and to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund.
ARPA is a $1.5 trillion stimulus bill signed into law in March 2021 by Present Joe Biden that provides funds to counties and cities impacted by the pandemic.
The Chino City Council voted Feb. 2 to approve the plan.
The city received $14,987,541 from state and local funds as part of ARPA which provides $130 billion to counties and cities as a response to the pandemic.
The city will use $10 million for pandemic-related revenue loss and $1.8 million on premium pay for employees for providing services during critical times.
Employee premium pay is a one-time occurrence where non-safety employees will receive $4,000 and safety employees will receive $6,000, Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro said.
Councilman Marc Lucio said the premium pay would be a token of appreciation for city employees who came back to work while other cities remained shut down.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset,” Councilmember Karen Comstock said. “They did a great job coming up with innovative ways to keep our community engaged during the pandemic.”
The city will allocate approximately $3 million a year for the rehiring of full-time and part-time staff who were furloughed during the pandemic and will use $153,693 to restore its unemployment trust fund after providing benefits to unemployed workers during the pandemic.
Ms. Castro said the city acquired the first half of the funding in June 2021, and will receive the second portion, in the amount of approximately $7.5 million, in June of this year.
The U.S. Department of Treasury adopted a rule on Jan. 6 providing guidance on how the money is to be spent. The rule encourages local governments to spend the funds on replacement of pandemic-related revenue loss, the support of households and businesses of the community facing pandemic-related economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers, and the investment of water, sewer, and broadband infrastructures.
