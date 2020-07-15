Chino and Chino Hills police officers worked Tuesday to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a home for approximately 2 ½ hours in the 3800 block of Ninth Street in the country area of Montclair.
Nicholas Pompa, 29, of Pomona, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. without incident, said Deputy Dominick Martinez.
Mr. Pompa was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of violating a domestic violence order, burglary, domestic battery and barricading himself inside of a home, the deputy said.
Deputies went to the home at 4:45 p.m. on a report of a burglary, learning the victim was asleep inside the house as a suspect entered through a window.
“Out of fear, the victim ran from the location and called police,” Deputy Martinez said. “Mr. Pompa is prohibited from being at the location due to a domestic violence restraining order and has previous convictions for violating that order.”
Deputies called for the man to come out of the home, but he refused, the deputy said.
“For over two hours, deputies negotiated with him to ensure his peaceful surrender,” Deputy Martinez said.
The Chino Police Department’s Specialized Enforcement Team assisted in the incident.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
