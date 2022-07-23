Candidates for city council and district races in the Chino Valley began pulling nomination papers Monday, July 18 when the filing period for the Nov. 8 general election opened.
Candidates for the city councils must collect 20 valid signatures of registered voters living in their respective jurisdictions but candidates for the fire board, school board, and water boards do not have to obtain signatures.
The papers must be returned by Aug. 12. If an incumbent does not file by that date, the nomination period will be extended five days. The following candidates obtained nomination papers as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chino Hills
District 1: Mayor Ray Marquez and candidates Jason Zhang and Waimin Liu.
District 2: Councilman Peter Rogers.
District 3: Councilman Brian Johsz and candidate Diego Fernandez.
Chino
District 2: Candidates Greg Marquez and Curtis Burton
District 3: Councilman Marc Lucio and candidate Larry Wu
Chino Valley school board
District 4: Lisa Greathouse and Jon Monroe
Chino Valley Fire board
•No papers pulled by presstime for District 5
Inland Empire Utilities Agency
•No papers pulled by presstime for Divisions 3 and 5
Monte Vista Water District
Incumbents Philip Erwin and Michael Milhiser
Chino Basin Water Conservation District
•No papers pulled by presstime for Divisions 3 and 7
