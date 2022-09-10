A presentation about the city budget to the Chino Hills Public Works Commission on Wednesday prompted numerous questions from commissioners about the $3.5 million subsidy of the lighting and landscape district for fiscal year 2022-23.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery fielded questions about how long the city was going to absorb the costs.
“Has there been any discussion about how we should change this, how difficult it will be, and what is the future of our lighting and landscape district?” asked Commissioner Vincent Jones. “This will continue until the city finds a solution.”
Mr. Montgomery said an ad hoc committee was formed and a consultant retained who specializes in assessment districts.
“To increase revenue or to create new assessments for residents who are not paying fees, we would have to go to the voters to make that new revenue occur,” Mr. Montgomery said. “We would first need to educate the public on why this imbalance exists.”
Mr. Montgomery said an education program would be the next step.
“You don’t want to go cold to the public and say we want you to pay more on your property taxes,” he said.
The lighting and landscape district was formed by San Bernardino County in the 1980s to pay for maintenance of parks, trees, slopes, medians, open space and landscaped areas.
The district is divided into zones: Rolling Ridge, The Oaks/Green Valley, The Oaks/Los Ranchos, Los Ranchos, Woodview, and Butterfield Ranch/Rincon.
Residents who live within these zones are levied assessments ranging from $50 to $500 per year that appear on their property tax bill.
Residents who live in older neighborhoods including Glenmeade, Los Serranos and some parts of Carbon Canyon do not pay a lighting and landscape fee because they do not live within the district.
Commissioner Natalie Avila asked if there have been recent projects to remove water-absorbent landscapes such as in the past, and what additional water conservation projects are being considered to reduce costs.
Mr. Montgomery said when the city first started rolling out the turf replacement program, it focused solely on large grassy areas that were unused.
The city is now looking into slopes that can be changed out, he said.
Chairman Richard Austin noted that the subsidy represented a $1.7 million increase from last fiscal year’s subsidy.
“That’s a huge jump,” he said. “Is this what we’re looking at from now on or will it go back down?”
Mr. Montgomery said the subsidy is expected to grow to $5.3 million in fiscal year 2026-27, which he said is not sustainable.
“We would have to talk about changing the levels of service for landscaping until we can get the revenues up,” he said, referring to a decrease in service levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.