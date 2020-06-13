The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) has received a $196 million loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) for its regional water recycling plant 5 expansion project.
The IEUA is a wastewater treatment agency that provides sewage utility services to Chino Hills, Chino, and five other contracting agencies.
Regional Plant 5, called RP-5, is located immediately east of the IEUA headquarters on Kimball Avenue in Chino.
The expansion project will increase the plant’s liquids treatment capacity and construct a solids handling facility to support growth in western San Bernardino County.
The liquids treatment capacity will be increased from 15 million gallons a day to 22.5 million gallons a day.
Steve Elie, who represents Chino Hills on the IEUA board of directors, said the revamped and expanded RP-5 will be able to effectively treat 1.5 times the current volume of wastewater.
The solids handling facility will replace the existing facility at the Regional Water Recycling Plant 2 located within the flood zone, upstream of the Prado Dram, that will be within the floodplain once the dam spillway height is increased.
Mr. Elie said the project is necessary for at least two major reasons: to modernize and consolidate assets and treatment facilities for the region’s wastewater, and to accommodate anticipated growth in the region, specifically Ontario Ranch and the Preserve, as well as other areas of Chino, Ontario and Chino Hills.
Mostly funded by low interest loans and grants, the project will have the added benefit of injecting significant funds into the local economy and building/construction trades, Mr. Elie said.
The loan has an interest rate of 1.36 percent to be paid back over a 35-year-period after construction is completed.
Mr. Elie said the loan is an important part of the method the IEUA uses to build critically needed assets while leveraging low cost, and sometimes free funding, from the federal and state governments.
“This loan will not require any payments until after the completion of construction,” he said. “The interest rate is extremely favorable and payback period is 35 years.”
Mr. Elie said the 44 percent of the current budget the USEPA is providing by this loan is not the end of the conversation.
“As numbers get refined and final estimates are made, we will attempt to increase the amount of this loan,” he said. “We will also be seeking, and have sought, low interest state revolving fund loans and grants to help pay for this major project that has been in the planning stages for many years.”
Mr. Elie said he expects the IEUA board to approve a construction contract in the coming months, which should lead to the beginning phases of construction as early as fall.
