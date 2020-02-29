The City of Chino Hills’ pavement project on Shady View Drive is underway.
From Tuesday, March 3 to Thursday, March 12, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp improvements at intersections will begin from Butterfield Ranch Road to south of Wrangler Road.
Work hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Grinding of the roadway and paving are scheduled Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
Work will continue through April 3.
The $188,000 contract was awarded to Onyx Paving Inc., with funding providing by Community Facilities District 8.
