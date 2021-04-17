More than 20 names are on a list of people and businesses who have unclaimed funds with the City of Chino Hills.
The money has been held by the city for three or more years in a trust deposit account.
Trust deposit accounts are established to reimburse the city for time and costs incurred when processing a commercial or residential land development project, either by a developer, contractor, or resident.
Due to the age of some of the accounts, staff was unable to locate many of the individuals or business that are owed a reimbursement, according to city officials.
Of the $50,605 owed, the largest amounts are $6,218 to AT&T for a co-located cell facility from a 2013 account; $6,105 for a cell facility application on a streetlight on Rolling Ridge Drive from a 2017 account; $6,088 to the Maung residence for a custom home at 2566 Viewridge Drive from a 2016 account, $5,087 to Verizon for a cell tower facility on Butterfield Ranch Road and Sagebrush Street from a 2016 account; $3,038 to Southern California Edison for the boundary wall on the Pipeline Avenue substation from a 2015 account; $3,069 to custom home developer Rockport Development for a 2016 account; and $2,565 to Verizon for modification to the cell facility designed as a water tower on the Abacherli property from a 2016 account.
Under law, the city must publish the list of names for two consecutive weeks in a local newspaper.
The list was published in the April 3 and April 10 editions of the Champion in the legal notices.
The funds will become the property of Chino Hills if not claimed by June 2.
A claim form must be submitted.
Information: 364-2600.
