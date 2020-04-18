The California Institution for Men in Chino continues to outpace all adult and youth prisons in California with the number of inmates and employees testing positive for COVID-19, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statistics.
Forty-seven of the state’s 75 inmates testing positive are housed at the Chino prison, located at 14901 Central Ave., which is an increase from the 19 Chino inmates on April 10.
There have been no deaths reported, state prison numbers show.
Twenty-one employees at California Institution for Men have tested positive, an increase of two from statistics posted eight days ago.
CIM quarantine
State prison spokeswoman Dana Simas said there are seven housing units at the Chino prison on quarantine status and two units on isolation status.
There are 1,028 out of the 3,600 inmates at the Chino prison housed in those nine units, said CIM spokesman Lt. Thomas Lopez.
Isolation status entails separating ill inmates – whether they are confirmed or suspected of having a communicable disease such as coronavirus – from healthy inmates.
Inmates in quarantine status are separated and their movements are restricted at the prison from anyone exposed to a disease, Ms. Simas said.
“Quarantine facilitates the prompt identification of new cases and helps limit the spread of disease by preventing new people from becoming exposed,” Ms. Simas said. “Patients who are quarantined are not confined to quarters, but they do not go to work or other programs. They may go to the dining hall as a group and go to the yard as a group, but not mix with others who are not quarantined. Social distancing between quarantined individuals should be implemented when at all possible.”
Inmates and employees at all state prisons began wearing face coverings Wednesday, Ms. Simas said.
Employees are allowed to bring their own masks to work, but staff and inmates have been provided with at least two reusable cloth barrier masks, the spokeswoman said, Inmates will be required to wear masks anytime they are moved from their cell or dorm, while interacting with other inmates during yard time and canteen services, going to health care appointments and going to medication administration areas.
Inmates
As of Friday morning, 47 inmates at California Institution for Men (CIM) and 23 inmates at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster have tested positive for coronavirus. One inmate each at the California Institution for Women (CIW) in Chino, Centinela State Prison in Imperial, California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, North Kern State Prison in Delano and Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran have also tested positive.
A total of 596 inmates, including 75 at CIM and nine at CIW, have undergone testing. No deaths have been reported.
Employees
Twenty-one CIM employees have tested positive, which is nine more than the 12 employees at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County. A total of 83 prison employees have tested positive, according to CDCR statistics. Other facilities with employees testing positive as of Champion press time Friday are San Quentin State Prison (6), California Health Care Facility in Stockton (5), California State Prison-Sacramento (5); Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center-Galt (4); Folsom State Prison (4), Wasco State Prison (4), a worksite location in Sacramento County (3), CIW (2), Calipatria State Prison (2), a worksite location in San Bernardino County (2), Centinela State Prison in Imperial (2), Northern California Youth Correctional Center in San Joaquin County (2), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison-Corcoran (2), the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi (2), and one each at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, North Kern State Prison in Delano, Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad and Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.
