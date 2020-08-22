This article was provided by San Bernardino County in its Aug. 18 digital newsletter that provides COVID-19 updates three times a week.
If you’ve recently visited a grocery store or restaurant, you may have noticed that businesses are asking customers to provide exact change or use a card to pay for their transaction.
This trend isn’t unique to San Bernardino County — across the nation businesses are struggling to provide adequate change due to a national coin shortage.
According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation for coins. In addition, early stay-at-home orders for employees of the Fed also caused coin production to slow down.
It is unclear when the issue will be resolved, but the Fed has been working with industry sectors and banks to take steps to ease the shortage.
In early June, the Fed began imposing strict limits on bank requests for dimes, nickels, quarters, and pennies, as part of a “temporary coin order allocation.”
The U.S. Coin Task Force was established to identify, implement, and promote actions to address circulation disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Fed also returned to full staffing and is operating at full production capacity, upping its usual production of coins to eventually make up the temporary deficit.
If you would like to do your part in assisting with the shortage, now would be an excellent time to collect coins lying around your house and exchange them for dollars or rewards at a local Coinstar Kiosk.
You can also check with your bank or credit union and see if they are offering rewards for exchanging coins for dollars or reward cards.
