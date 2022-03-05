Students have two weeks to create posters for the 21st annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “How We Save Water During a Drought.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city. The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills. Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
For rules and entry form, visit chinohills.org/designa sign. Prizes will be awarded.
Winners will be recognized at the Tuesday, April 26 Chino Hills City Council meeting.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
