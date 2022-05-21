A chief financial officer for a California-based tax preparation business living in Chino pleaded guilty May 13 to wire fraud and conspiracy charges after federal prosecutors alleged he prepared false tax returns for millions of dollars and defrauded the Paycheck Protection loan program seeking more than $100 million.
Quin Ngoc Rudin, 45, will be sentenced Aug. 17 in Virginia. He is facing a maximum 20 years for wire fraud and five years for conspiring to defraud the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia.
Mr. Rudin was arrested in December after prosecutors said he and several co-conspirators filed false and fraudulent tax returns with the IRS for at least nine professional athletes, which fabricated business and personal losses to higher the chance they would get larger refunds, prosecutors said.
He allegedly amended tax returns for the professional athletes from their prior year’s tax returns to correct “errors” made by their previous accountants, prosecutors said.
“Mr. Rudin represented that Mana Tax could obtain large refunds for the athletes and that he had specialized knowledge that their prior CPAs and tax professionals did not have,” according to a Department of Justice statement.
A 30 percent fee was charged to the athletes based on the amount of the tax refund issued by the IRS.
Between April 2020 and December 2021, he assisted small businesses to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in exchange for a 30 percent fee, prosecutors said.
“In order to obtain the fraudulent PPP loans, Mr. Rudin and his co-conspirators grossly inflated the number of employees and monthly payroll costs claimed on the application,” the statement read. “Some of the businesses were not eligible for any PPP loan funds at all because they did not have any payroll expenses.”
Prosecutors allege Mr. Rudin had the businesses pay the 30 percent fee with cashier’s checks and falsely claimed on the check’s memo line that the payments was related to their payroll.
