Brian Johsz was selected as the new mayor of Chino Hills for 2021 in a unanimous vote by the city council on Nov. 24.
Mr. Johsz, citing his heritage, noted that the word “mayor” is “Bürgermeister” in German.
He said his 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter roared with laughter that their dad is now the Bürgermeister of Chino Hills.
“This will be a fun time, if COVID allows it,” Mr. Johsz said. “It is an honor to serve as mayor and I am excited for the opportunity to lead our city during these trying times.”
Mr. Johsz, 40, will replace Art Bennett who served most of his 2020 term in the midst of the pandemic.
Ray Marquez was selected as vice mayor.
In Chino Hills, the mayorship position is rotated every year, unlike other cities such as Chino where the mayor is an elected position.
Celebrate people
“I want us as a city to celebrate the people and groups that make up Chino Hills,” Mr. Johsz said. “We are a diverse community with many residents giving of their time, talents and treasure.”
He said he would like to celebrate these achievements by visiting as many groups and churches as he can to promote their efforts.
“We have religious groups that serve the needy, charities that do unsung work and city-affiliated volunteer groups that should have their efforts touted,” he said.
Mr. Johsz said it is important during the pandemic when so many are stressed and pressured with concerns for their families, school, jobs and personal safety that constructive ways are found to lift up all residents, especially those who are struggling.
“It is vital that we continue to support our struggling small businesses. We need to give them the tools to push through this pandemic,” he said.
He also wants to focus on long-term goals such as maintaining and improving public safety, infrastructure and parks.
Mr. Johsz was appointed to the council in 2017 to replace Ed Graham who resigned before his term ended in November 2018. Mr. Johsz stepped down from the Chino Valley Fire Board to accept the appointment.
After fulfilling the term, Mayor Johsz was elected in 2018 to a four-year term in District 4 that includes Fairfield Ranch where he resides, all of Los Serranos (east of Pipeline Avenue), and neighborhoods surrounding Chino Hills High and Wickman Elementary.
Career
Mr. Johsz is director of government affairs for Athens Services, a family-owned waste collection and recycling company. He works mostly in the Ontario office but also from the corporate office in City of Industry.
He previously worked for elected officials in the House of Representatives, the California State Legislature, the San Bernardino Board of Supervisors, and was an executive for the Boy Scouts of America.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley and a masters in public administration from Cal State University, Dominguez Hills.
Mr. Johsz is married to Libbie and their children are 11-year-old Stephen and 7-year-old Anna Laura. They have a Goldendoodle puppy named Cali. The family has lived in Chino Hills since 2010.
Mr. Johsz’ last name is often mispronounced but that goes back to his German descendants who spelled it “Johs” (pronounced Joes). When the family immigrated to the United States, they added the “z.”
The new Bürgermeister grew up with his great-grandparents speaking the language so he studied German for four years in high school and two years in college to communicate with them.
