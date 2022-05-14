The construction of a 35,100-square-foot two-story instructional building with state-of-the-art classrooms and collaboration spaces has begun at the Chaffey College Chino Campus after a groundbreaking ceremony May 6.
Chaffey College’s main campus is in Rancho Cucamonga.
The Chino Campus opened in 2008 after offering courses in downtown Chino in 2000.
Troy Ament, interim vice president of administrative services at Chaffey College, led the ceremony attended by school officials, city government officials, and area dignitaries.
Mr. Ament said the new building, located at 5897 College Park Avenue, will house the Student Success Center, classrooms, large multipurpose rooms, faculty offices, indoor and outdoor spaces for student collaboration, and expanded study areas.
He said he is confident the project will be built on time and on budget.
The building was designed by HMC Architects and will be built by ANG Contractors.
Construction is expected to be completed in May 2024.
The project is funded primarily with Measure P funds, a measure passed in 2018 to provide upgrades to facilities to meet current health, safety, accessibility, and instructional standards and to provide access to technology.
Teresa Hall, dean of the Chaffey College Chino campus, said one of the most important goals for the campus is to promote a community feel for students, faculty, and staff.
Ms. Hall said the College Park community that surrounds the campus has grown significantly in the last 15 years.
“The Chino campus is nestled in the midst of this active and vibrant neighborhood,” she said. “I know that with the addition of our new instructional building, a sense of belonging will continue to grow.”
Henry Shannon, Chaffey College president, said the project will help fulfill Chaffey’s mission to improve the lives of students in the community.
Gary C. Ovitt, Chaffey College governing board president, said the building will provide sufficient classroom space for students.
“It’s important we can ensure that students complete their academic journey with us or continue on,” Mr. Ovitt said. “This is going to help students prepare for the industry or four-year college if that’s what they choose to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.