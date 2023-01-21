Saturday, Jan. 21
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino Community Garden Workshop on “Winter Garden Cleanup”, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Chino Community Garden Workshop on “How to Clean Your Garden”, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Waterwise landscape design class, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3282.
Kids Night Out, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com.
“Jewtalian,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., continues at 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 28, Feb. 3 and 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 22 and 29. Information: chi nocommunitytheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, Jan. 23
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Constitution class taught by Douglas V. Gibbs, 6 p.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Information: Carol Houghton: (951) 415-4507.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Parent Information Forum, 6:30 p.m., Ayala High School, to discuss teenage mental health, trends in substance abuse, safe and responsible social media practices, and positive technology use. Free childcare and Spanish translation is available.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Blood drives, 1 to 7 p.m., Townsend Jr. High School, 15359 Ilex Drive, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive. Both locations are in Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Jan. 27
Chino Hills 55+ Club Super Bowl celebration, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Starbucks, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Historical Society general membership meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: (909) 334-3278.
Send news items to news@championnewspapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.