A sudden lightning storm dazzled residents Sept. 9, including Chino Hills resident Wayne Mass who photographed the sky from his backyard near Townsend Junior High School. He used a 16-24mm wide angle lens, a 16-second long exposure, a tripod and a shutter trigger to capture the lightning streaks.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandfather from Chino arrested on suspicion of molesting granddaughter over past four years, Chino Police report
- Chino man arrested on suspicion of possessing two handguns, ammunition and drugs during traffic stop
- Post Office rejects landscaping help
- 42nd Milk Can Game set for Friday at Don Lugo High
- Motorcyclist killed in 60 Freeway crash Wednesday morning
- Former longtime Chino resident to celebrate 100th birthday
- Five Chino neighborhoods identified in redistricting
- Zone change paves the way for school district headquarters
- Slow down, Chino Hills
- Isaiah’s Rock gets $50k donation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.