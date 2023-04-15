Saturday, April 15
City of Chino youth track meet, 8:30 a.m., Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org.
Coffee with a firefighter, 10 a.m. to noon, Starbucks, 4013 Grand Ave., Chino.
Chino Community Garden workshop: Container Gardening, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Planting seeds, 10 to 11 a.m., 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
“Fuddy Meers,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. To reserve seats, call the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visit chino communitytheatre.org and scroll to “Seat Yourself.”
Sunday, April 16
“Fuddy Meers,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. To reserve seats, call the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visit chino communitytheatre.org and scroll to “Seat Yourself.”
Monday, April 17
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Constitution class, 6 p.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Tuesday, April 18
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Citizens advisory committee meetings for the California Instutiton for Men and California Institution for Women, 8:30 a.m. (men’s) and 9 a.m. (women’s), Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Wednesday, April 19
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
New Directions teen group, 4 to 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Thursday, April 20
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
“Lion King, Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., first play at the new performing arts center at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave. For tickets, visit gofan.co or visit the GoFan app.
Community Earth Day, 4 to 7 p.m., Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park, 6075 Kimball Ave.
Friday, April 21
Derek Bordeaux concert, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., featuring R&B and Motown, Chino Hills Community Center, $10 per person, 14250 Peyton Drive. Visit chinohills foundation.com to purchase tickets.
“Lion King, Jr.,”, 7:30 p.m., first play at the new performing arts center at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave. For tickets, visit gofan.co or visit the GoFan app.
“Fuddy Meers,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Saturday, April 22
21st annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Avenue between C Street and Chino Avenue. Car registration is available at chinokiwanis.com.
Multicultural festival sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greater Chino Hills, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Bulky items community cleanup for Chino Hills residents, 8 a.m. to noon, The Shoppes overflow parking lot.
“Fuddy Meers,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. To reserve seats, call the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visit chino communitytheatre.org and scroll to “Seat Yourself.”
