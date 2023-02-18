Residents question curb ramp placement

Curb ramps for crossing to 16th, 17th, and 19th streets, were installed on Chino Avenue to provide accessibility for disabled persons.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Three curb ramps with metal grates along the sidewalk in front of the Chino Business Park on Chino Avenue, near 16th street, has left some residents confused and without a place to park.

Residents said they are concerned about how the ramps jut out into the street and are getting hit by delivery trucks. The ramps also take up street parking and are in the pathway of bicyclists, they said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.