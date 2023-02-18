Residents question curb ramp placement

Three curb ramps with metal grates along the sidewalk in front of the Chino Business Park on Chino Avenue, near 16th street, has left some residents confused and without a place to park.
Residents said they are concerned about how the ramps jut out into the street and are getting hit by delivery trucks. The ramps also take up street parking and are in the pathway of bicyclists, they said.
On Thursday, residents noted empty plastic containers blocking the drain flow, causing water and debris to accumulate.
The ramps, located across from 16th, 17th, and 19th streets along Chino Avenue, were installed in December 2022 to improve accessibility, said city spokesperson Vivian Castro.
They had to be “bulbed out” to meet accessibility and drainage standards, Ms. Castro said. The metal grates provide a continuous walking surface without impeding drainage flow, she said.
The city spent $480,000 for the improvements, Ms. Castro said. The project also included adding curb ramps to Norton Avenue, a cul-de-sac north of the 60 Freeway.
The project was approved by the Chino City Council last May with a contract to EBS General Engineering Inc. of Corona for the curb ramps, sidewalks, curb and gutters.
