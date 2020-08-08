Canyon Ridge Hospital is expanding its mental health facility for adults, including seniors, with an additional 51 beds in a new wing opening Sept. 1.
Canyon Ridge Hospital spokesperson Kevin Nolan said there is a need for adult psychiatric beds in southern California, and specifically in the Inland Empire.
The new 79,000-square-foot wing will include two separate units. One has 26 beds for adults and the other has 25 beds for older adults age 55 plus.
Mr. Nolan said the older adult age group will receive special programming and assistance with daily activities.
Each unit will have a nurses’ station, lounge, patio area for patients, and areas for hospital staff.
Staff will include a nurse manager, charge nurses, medication nurses, nurse assistants and mental health workers.
Including the new addition, the hospital will have a total of 97 adult beds, 25 older adult beds and 35 adolescent beds.
There were 59 beds at the facility when it opened in 1990 and 47 more beds were added in 2009.
The facility also has outpatient programs and offers 24-hour psychiatric assessment services in person and over the phone.
Information: canyonridge hospital.com.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Institute on Aging has information about older adults and depression, nia.nih.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.