A water treatment facility proposed for Benson Avenue and the construction of two residential developments in The Preserve will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
A $20 million water treatment facility, called the State Street Water Treatment Facility that will remove harmful chemicals from groundwater is proposed for 10762 Benson Ave. at State Street in an unincorporated county area between Chino and Ontario.
The water treatment plant will treat nitrates, perchlorates, and 1,2,3-TCP. The project also includes the installation of offsite water transmission and brine pipelines, improvements to existing wells, and site improvements.
Two residential developments are proposed:
A 32.63-acre site for 305 units within four neighborhoods, a pocket park, and a recreation center, is proposed south of Legacy Park Street, east of Main Street, and north of East Preserve Loop.
A 21.9-acre site for 114 single-family homes is proposed for the north side of Chino Corona Road between Main and Legacy Park streets.
The commission will also consider a request for a one-year extension for a previously approved proposal by KG Investments to subdivide a .64-acre site into two lots. The project, approved in 2020, will include the development of a single-family home on Monte Vista Avenue.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 or at the meeting.
