A Chino microbrewery called I & I Brewing proposes to relocate to Chino Hills at the former Shamrocks Grille & Pub on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Chino Hills residents Kashi Mason and Charlie Foster, who own the microbrewery, will come before the Planning Commission at 7 p.m. in council chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to request a minor use permit.
If approved, the permit would allow them to operate the 7,692-square-foot micro-brewery, a sit-down restaurant with island-inspired food, a banquet room for live entertainment, and a 20-seat outdoor patio area.
A game room will have a large table for six people to play card games and board games.
The owners are proposing “family friendly” entertainment including live music, movie night, trivia, sporting events, and stand-up comedy.
Hours of operation, including the live entertainment, would end at 10 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 p.m. on Sundays.
The outdoor dining patio will close at 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 p.m. Sundays.
The applicants are proposing to transfer their existing Alcoholic Beverage Control small beer manufacturer license to Chino Hills.
An inquiry by the City of Chino Hills revealed no complaints on the existing I & I Brewery, located on Edison Avenue in an industrial complex, and no calls for service by the Chino Police Department, according to a city staff report.
The application calls for improvements to the building’s façade and remodel of the restaurant area.
The owners, who live in the neighborhood behind the shopping center, have stated they are aware of the problems the former Shamrocks caused and took steps to ensure compatibility with the neighborhood.
The former Shamrocks created headaches for neighbors on Cherry Drive and other streets west of the business because of noise, loud music and nuisance issues, resulting in more than 200 calls for service from the Chino Hills Police Department from 2017 to 2018.
The bar shut down in 2018 after illegal drug activity and multiple felony arrests resulted in the suspension of its liquor license and a permanent ban on alcohol sales.
One of the conditions imposed by the city on I & I Brewing is that after 7 p.m. every evening, noise emanating from the business, including from live events, must not be audible from the closest property lines of the residences to the west of the use (residences located along Cherry Drive).
Also, after 7 p.m. every evening, vibrations from the business, including from live events, must also not be felt from the closest property lines of the residences to the west of the building.
A sound study was produced by Acoustics Group, Inc. on July 28.
