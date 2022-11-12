Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7400 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:40 a.m.
Exhibit a deadly weapon other than a firearm, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Assault, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary, 7500 block of Meridian Street, 1:32 p.m.
Theft, 16400 block of Trailblazer Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:17 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16400 block of Discovery Park Avenue, 8 p.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Burglary, 13800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Cessna Street, 9:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 10 p.m.
Robbery, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:21 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:17 p.m.
Assault, 15800 block of Fountain Lane, 11:53 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 5:08 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Schaefer and Yorba avenues, 3:31 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Piedmont Street, 4:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 5:22 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Independence Street, 7:17 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Theft, 12800 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 6100 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
Assault, Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 1:38 a.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 2:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Revere Street, 10:14 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:07 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6100 block of Grant Street, 8:18 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 7:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 8 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 10:33 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6500 block of Vanderbilt Street, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Third Street, 2:53 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Lime Place, 10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of D Street, 10 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Mail theft, 13000 block of Scarborough Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Edinboro Street, 3:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Edinboro Street, 3:58 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of 12th Street, 4:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 4:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:03 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Youngstown Street, 12:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Vanderbilt Street, 12:58 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Iowa Court, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Sixth Street, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:45 a.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Tern Street, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 4:49 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:41 p.m.
Drunk in public, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 10:19 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Theft, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 2:16 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:22 a.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway, 10:23 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Vandalism, Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 9:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Aqueduct Lane, 12:13 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 7:48 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 12:11 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Identity theft, 5700 block of Cornish Heath Court, 9:40 a.m.
Assault, Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway, 10:29 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Overdose on narcotics, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 7:32 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 15500 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
