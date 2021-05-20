The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) and the City of Chino, in cooperation with Caltrans District 8, will continue to progress on the 60 Freeway-Central Avenue project.
Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, May 21 through 7 a.m. Saturday, May 22, crews will demolish the east side of the Central Avenue bridge over the 60 Freeway.
If needed, crews may continue this work from 10 p.m. Monday, May 24 through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
In order to complete this work, the eastbound and westbound 60 Freeway will be closed at Central Avenue between the on-and off-ramps.
Central Avenue will close between Philadelphia Street and Walnut Avenue.
Motorists should plan ahead, leave early, follow posted detour routes, and allow extra time to reach their destination, officials said.
For local street access to the westbound 60 Freeway, use Ramona Avenue and for eastbound freeway lanes, use Mountain Avenue. Detours will be posted and include:
- Eastbound and westbound 60 Freeway detour: Exit Central Avenue off-ramps and re-enter freeway at the Central Avenue on-ramps
- Northbound Central Avenue detour: West on Walnut, north on Monte Vista, and east on Philadelphia
- Southbound Central Avenue detour: West on Philadelphia, south on Monte Vista, and east on Riverside
Once demolished, crews will rebuild a new wider section of the Central Avenue bridge to accommodate three through lanes and double left-turn lanes.
When work is complete on the east side, crews will begin the same process on the west side of the bridge.
Construction is dynamic and schedules may change. Dates for all closures are provided in the project’s live, interactive Google Map.
To access/bookmark the Google Map and to sign up and receive weekly project-specific construction alerts via email, visit goSBCTA.com/sr60central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.