First Friday at Youth Museum
The Chino Youth Museum will host a First Friday event from 3 to 5 p.m. May 6. The event is free and includes a lab experiment, playtime, and a snack for each child. The museum is located at 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Summer Healthy Grilling
The Chino Community Garden will host a summer healthy grilling workshop series, with the first workshop on Philly Cheese Steak Foil Packets from 6 to 7 p.m., on Friday, May 6. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $15 for Chino residents and $25 for non-residents. Vegetarian options are available with 5 days’ notice prior to the workshop date. To register: (909) 334-3258 or visit the Carolyn Owens Community Center.
Hike the Valley
Hike the Valley, a City of Chino hiking program, will start another three-hike segment at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7 to hike through Castlewood Trail in Fullerton. The program costs $32 per person, and Chino residents get a $10 discount. The cost includes all three hikes, snacks, and shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Bike Day
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle course, and activities and crafts for kids.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Businesses eligible for grants
San Bernardino County is offering COVID-19 relief grants in the amount of $2,500 to business owners with five or less full-time employees. Funds can be used for local permit renewals, purchasing new certified equipment, and payment of debt accrued as a result of COVID. Businesses must have been in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019.
To apply, visit selectsbcounty.com. For assistance, email grants@eda.sbcounty.gov.
