Like other cities in recent months, San Bernardino County last week approved an ordinance that will punish catalytic converter thieves with a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
But just days after the Board of Supervisors announced that the law will go into effect Sept. 22, a state senate bill intended to combat catalytic converter theft failed passage on the floor of the assembly.
SB 986 would have required auto dealers to etch the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter of each vehicle listed for sale.
Police agencies have been complaining that there are no laws that define and punish these thefts, absent an identifiable victim. Also, there are no laws requiring individuals to provide proof as to how they obtained the devices.
A police officer in California must locate the owner before an arrest can be made. If the owner can’t be found, the thief is released.
State Senator Tom Umberg of Santa Ana, who co-sponsored the bill, said it died in assembly on Aug. 30 because of pressure from auto dealers and car manufacturers.
Mr. Umberg issued a news release stating that etching a VIN number is easy and inexpensive, as evidenced by the etching events offered by small businesses in many communities.
“After having garnered not a single no vote throughout the legislative session, the measure failed on the assembly floor,” he said. “The majority chose the concerns of the car dealers over their constituents,” he said.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said SB 986 is a bill the Department watched but no formal position was taken.
“Although we do not have a comment specific to the bill…we recognize this crime needs attention and we look forward to legislation that will positively impact the citizens of our county,” she said.
The County of San Bernardino also did not take a position on the bill, said spokesman David Wert.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which opposed the bill, said etching could damage the catalytic converter rendering it ineffective, and would require significant dismantling of the vehicle.
The Alliance said there is little evidence that engraving is a deterrent, and that under new emission rules, the sale of vehicles with catalytic converters will decline sharply and be nonexistent by 2035.
