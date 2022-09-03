Like other cities in recent months, San Bernardino County last week approved an ordinance that will punish catalytic converter thieves with a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. 

But just days after the Board of Supervisors announced that the law will go into effect Sept. 22, a state senate bill intended to combat catalytic converter theft failed passage on the floor of the assembly. 

