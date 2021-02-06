The winners of the 2020 City of Chino Hills photo contest were announced at the Jan. 26 city council meeting. The city received 185 entries.
The annual contest has been held since 2017.
The winning photos will not be displayed at the Community Center because it is closed due to the pandemic.
The photos appears on the city’s website at chinohills.org/photo contest and on the city’s Facebook page.
Judges were Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers, community relations manager Valerie McClung, public information officer Denise Cattern, and staff members Daniel Guzman and Brandon Fonacier.
Winners received gift cards to The Shoppes at Chino Hills or various restaurants throughout the community.
Mary Chew’s grand prize photo appears on the front page of this edition of the Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.