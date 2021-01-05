A 23-year-old Riverside man was jailed Sunday morning about 10 ½ hours after a family of eight reported they had been shot at while eating at a table at a business in Chino.
Benjamin Chanes is being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of child cruelty, assault with a firearm on a person, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and manufacturing an undetected firearm, according to jail records.
Chino police were called at 11:56 p.m. Saturday to the 12400 block of Central Avenue on a report of a suspicion person, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“A male subject was seeing driving around a business parking lot and then stopped, exited his car, and stared at a family of eight, who were eating a nearby table,” the sergeant said. “The family believed the subject was acting suspiciously and called the police.”
The family consisted of three adults and five children.
Sgt. Jacquez said the man drove around the parking lot and fired a shot from a firearm in the direction of the family. The suspect then drove away.
“No one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries or damage was reported as a result of the incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Investigators were able to identify the driver as Mr. Chanes, he added.
With help from the Riverside Police Department, Mr. Chanes was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue in Riverside.
“A search of Mr. Chanes’ residence yielded two handguns and ammunition,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Jail records show Mr. Chanes has a $5,000 outstanding warrant on a conviction of being drunk in public out of the Kings County Sheriff’s office in Central California.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.