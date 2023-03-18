Saturday, March 18
Grand re-opening of Chino Hills Branch Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with ribbon cutting and retired astronaut Jose Hernandez at 9:45 a.m., featuring a space theme with a life-sized space capsule and “mission control” area, 14020 City Center Drive.
Chino Days, noon to 9 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave., event continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,
Chino Community Garden Workshop “Flowers and Pollination,’’ 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop “Hummingbirds and Pollinators,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Compost and mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3282.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Sunday, March 19
Chino Days, second day of event, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, March 20
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
14th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” golf tournament, 11 a.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $200. Information: Sally Adams at sadams@school portraitsonline.com or (951) 532-4615.
Tuesday, March 21
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, in council chambers.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wed., March 22
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Thursday, March 23
Chaffey College 140th Anniversary Celebration, noon to 3 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Campus, 5897 College Park Ave. Information: chaffey.edu/140years/
Friday, March 24
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
SOLD OUT: Adult Easter Egg-Scramble at the Chino Hills Community Park.
Fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church parish hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Saturday, March 25
Kids Art Exploration Day, slots still available for the 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. sessions, for children ages 4 to 14, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Local artists will provide demonstrations of their work. To register, visit chinohillsfoundation.org.
Ball ’n Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
