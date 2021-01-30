Coronavirus can land upon households the way a spreading wildfire jumps on one house and spares another.
That was the case with the Pedrazas, a Chino Hills family of three who was hit hard when COVID-19 descended upon them at Christmas time.
Amanda, 24, an Ayala High graduate and student at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, is the only child of Sam Pedraza, 60, and Sharon Pedraza, 63.
Mr. and Mrs. Pedraza, longtime residents, were excited to come home from work on Dec. 23 because it was their last day before the Christmas break.
Mr. Pedraza is a maintenance mechanic and Mrs. Pedraza is a billing manager.
“We were all going to be home for Christmas, just the three of us, hunkered down at home,” Mrs. Pedraza said.
But on Christmas Eve, Mr. Pedraza got sick. On Christmas Day, Amanda got sick and the next day Mrs. Pedraza got sick.
Suspecting COVID, they met with their primary physician over Zoom and got tested a few days later, resulting in the news they dreaded.
Oxygen drops
Shortly after testing positive, Mr. Pedraza, who has allergy-induced asthma, could not breathe despite using his nebulizer. He told his family to call 9-1-1.
Paramedics checked his oxygen level and transported him to urgent care for X-rays because of their concerns that hospitals were full.
“His oxygen dropped below 80 at the urgent care center and 9-1-1 was called again,” Amanda said. “We found out he had developed pneumonia.”
Mr. Pedraza was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center at 2 p.m. and stayed in a tent until 1 a.m. because there was no room inside.
“They sat me in a chair with oxygen and I waited,” he said. “The nurses were very busy coming and going but they were loving and caring.”
When he was wheeled into a hospital room, he saw gurneys everywhere. “They were inundated but they kept checking my oxygen levels,” he said.
19 days in hospital
The days became a blur and turned into weeks as he struggled with breathing.
“It was a strange feeling,” he said. “I was starting to get better but suddenly, I couldn’t breathe. The nurse held my hand and kept talking to me.”
Mr. Pedraza said he could not move his chest. He felt like his lungs weren’t moving.
“I didn’t want to die,” he said.
At home, Amanda was sick in a way she had never been before.
“I had bad headaches and my body was so sore,” she said. “I was exhausted and nauseous. Every day brought a new symptom.”
Amanda, who also has allergy-induced asthma but on a lesser scale than her dad, started having problems breathing. Her inhaler helped.
“At one point, I became so dehydrated, I thought I was going to pass out and end up in the hospital,” she said.
Mrs. Pedraza, who had minor symptoms, cared for her daughter and contacted the hospital on a regular basis.
“The nurses gave me updates for the first week and a half, and then Sam and I started texting,” she said. “We tried Facetime, but he was worn out.”
Mrs. Pedraza said she was scared to death but knew in her heart her husband would be coming home.
Amanda said before she and her dad got sick, they were experiencing allergies.
“We thought it was the allergies we normally have during this season, but we were wrong,” Amanda said.
The family suspects Mr. Pedraza got COVID from somebody at his work or from being exposed during last-minute Christmas shopping, despite their safety precautions.
“This virus is super contagious,” Amanda said.
Uncle dies
During Mr. Pedraza’s second week at the hospital, the family learned that his brother, Andy Pedraza of Chino, died. Andy, who was in good health other than a stroke a few years ago, tested positive for COVID a couple of weeks earlier and was recovering at home when he felt sick and went to urgent care. He was sent home with an inhaler.
Two days later, he had problems breathing and his wife called 9-1-1.
By the time the paramedics arrived, he had died.
Mrs. Pedraza said her brother-in-law lost oxygen and went into cardiac arrest.
Mr. Pedraza said finding out his brother died motivated him to fight harder than ever.
“His death was a big driving force for me to stay alive,” he said. “I wasn’t going to die in vain. I was going to beat this damn thing and I did.”
Visiting angels
Mr. Pedraza was surprised when his former sister-in-law, Leti, visited him. He had no idea she worked at the hospital. She prayed for him with other hospital employees.
Another surprise was when an employee cleaning his room told him she was praying for him.
The employee told him the cleaning crew prays for the patients every day at 2 p.m.
“Every single person who walked into my room was a saint,” Mr. Pedraza said. “The care they gave me was incredible. They are the reason I’m alive.”
Aftermath
Mr. Pedraza is recovering at home with oxygen, but the family is unsure about the impacts of the disease.
He has an appointment with a pulmonary doctor next week.
Amanda said after brooding at home she began to feel an urgency to share her family’s story. “We didn’t think it could happen to us,” she said. “The message I want to get out is that if anybody tells you they can’t breathe, call 9-1-1 immediately,” she said.
“I just want to feel normal again, but will I?” she asked. “The virus can be brutal, and it affects each person differently. You don’t know if you’ll recover or die, and that’s the scary part.”
She added, “Please protect yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors. It’s bad out there. It’s true that the hospitals are full, understaffed, and extremely busy.”
She continued, “Don’t add more onto their plates. They work long hours every day to save people’s lives while risking their own.”
Mrs. Pedraza said Christmas 2020 never came, but looking ahead to 2021, “we’re all still together and that’s what matters.”
