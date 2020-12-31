The coronavirus pandemic, protests over the police killing of George Floyd, the Blue Ridge fire, lockdowns, and the closing of schools rocked the Chino Valley and the rest of the nation during this extraordinary year.
The devastation was matched by the goodness of residents who helped school children cope with social isolation, collected food and items for those hit hardest by the pandemic, and rallied around frontline healthcare workers.
Barely had the year begun when the coronavirus pandemic originating in Wuhan, China spread across the globe resulting in 334,000 deaths in the United States by the end of the year.
There were 11 deaths in Chino Hills and 70 in Chino, with 26 of those at the California Institution for Men in Chino and one at the California Institution for Women.
New vocabulary
Words like lockdowns, essential workers, contact tracing, super spreader, and social distancing became everyday vocabulary as Chino Valley schools shut down, employees were forced to work from home, restaurants and small businesses were forced under, nursing home residents were not allowed in-person visits, and churches had to find different ways to worship.
Then there was the hoarding of items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray, and long lines at Walmart and some grocery stores.
Non-profit and faith based groups reported a significant increase in residents who needed financial and food assistance while the police departments noticed a jump in domestic violence calls related to job loss and isolation.
George Floyd protests
With the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May, hundreds of young protestors carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” took to the streets of Chino and Chino Hills, later demanding attention from their respective city councils regarding police budgets, use of force and systemic racism.
The Chino Hills Police Department held a town meeting to address community policing and race relations and the Chino Police Department held a “Healing our Land” forum in partnership with community leaders and faith-based organizations.
Some normalcy
Normalcy punctuated the year with the unveiling of the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, the relaunching of the Chino Valley Mayor’s Breakfast after a 25-year hiatus, the opening of Grocery Outlet in Chino Hills, the establishment of the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills, and the newly remodeled Chino Library making a debut.
Blue Ridge fire
More than 20,000 Chino Hills residents were evacuated for 48 hours when the Blue Ridge Fire burned 14,334 acres, mostly in San Bernardino County and in the city of Chino Hills. The American Red Cross provided hotel vouchers and meals, and residents took in friends and neighbors.
More than half of the Chino Hills State Park was burned.
The power company that wanted to build a solar farm on Tres Hermanos Ranch dropped its lawsuit against Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry, freeing the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority to begin pursuing its goals of land stewardship.
Election changes
The November presidential election was affected by the pandemic when registered voters in California were mailed ballots, whether they requested them or not. Half of the established polling places in San Bernardino County were shut down because of the pandemic so the county installed 70 exterior drop boxes and extended Election Day to four days.
The election produced two new Chino City councilmembers: former police Chief Karen Comstock and 26-year-old Christopher Flores. In Chino Hills, incumbents Art Bennett and Cynthia Moran were returned to their seats and Brian Johsz was selected by his peers as this year’s mayor. Chino Hills voters approved a 12 percent hotel tax, up from two percent.
Gil Cisneros, the Democratic congressman representing Chino Hills, and Ling Ling Chang, the Republican state senator representing Chino Hills were both voted out of office.
Introduction by
Marianne Napoles
January
●Chino Hills Police Department hosts open house to bridge communication barrier with the Mandarin-speaking community. The meeting draws 110 people.
●The Chino Valley is well represented in the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. John Ramirez of Chino Hills designed five floats, two which won awards. Other Chino Valley participants included high school dancers, band members and banner carriers.
●Long-vacant property owned by the Abacherli family in Butterfield is slated for 159 single-family home development.
●City of Chino Hills named in lawsuit for not submitting required water conservation reports.
●Residents asked not to transport citrus fruit because of a disease spread by the Asian citrus psyllid. A quarantine is established in a portion of Chino.
●Emil Albert “Al” Torkar, longtime Chino planning commissioner, dies Dec. 31, 2019 at his home in Carlsbad. He was 88.
●The Vatican names Auxiliary Bishop of the Chicago Arch Diocese Alberto Rojas as the successor to San Bernardino Diocese Bishop Gerald Barnes. The transition occurs Dec. 28.
●Oxford Preparatory Academy Charter School’s lawsuits with its founder Sue Rocheand the Chino Valley school district are resolved during the fall and winter of 2019, but staff members of the school that closed in 2017, say they have no plans to return to the Chino Valley.
●Substitute teachers’ pay is going up in the Chino Valley school district after the board voted to increase it to be more competitive with surrounding school districts. Substitute teachers’ daily pay will increase from $125 a day to $140. Long-term substitute assignments will increase from $140 a day to $155.
●A groundbreaking ceremony is held for the 505,000-square-foot FedEx parcel delivery facility set to open in June 2021 at the southwest corner of Merrill and Flight avenues, east of Chino Airport. It is expected to employ 430 people initially, increasing to more than 680 at full operation. It will also process 30,000 packages an hour, including large items like furniture and trampolines, FedEx officials say.
●The Chino City Council sticks to the General Plan density zoning of two homes per acre for the proposed Chino Francis Estates residential project on the northwest corner of Francis and Yorba avenues in the unincorporated area north of Chino. The developer had wanted the 13.35-acre site annexed to the city and the zoning changed to 4.5 homes per acre so it could build 39 single-story high-end homes. Neighbors near the site were split in their support for the project, which was actively opposed by members of Protect Chino, a grassroots group opposed to high density housing. The project had been approved 3-2 by the Chino Planning Commission and had been recommended for approval by city staff.
●The Chino Hills 55+ Club unveils a $60,000 military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center.
●Omnitrans announces that OmniGo Route 365, a 16-passenger shuttle that loops through Chino Hills with stops in Chino, is being proposed for elimination in September, one of seven routes to be axed because of low ridership and a $500 million deficit.
●More than 5,500 chickens – on the way to a Chino slaughterhouse – die after the truck transporting them overturns on Grand Avenue underneath the 71 Freeway. The driver was unhurt in the accident.
●The Chino City Council approves selling 1.14 billion gallons of water to the Fontana Water Company, one of several agencies that provide water service to residents of that city. The sale equals 3,500-acre-feet of water out of the city’s 120,000-acre-feet of groundwater reserves that were reported in June 2019.
●The Chino Valley Mayor’s Breakfast is relaunched by a committee of civic leaders after a 25-year hiatus. The former Chino-Chino Hills Christian Ministerial Association sponsored the breakfast on and off between the 1970s and 1996 before disbanding in 2004.
●Issues explode at Butterfield Ranch Elementary in Chino Hills, as parents picket the school to show solidarity for teachers, who claim they are not getting support from the school’s principal Al Bennett or from the school district, regarding problems with unruly students. Butterfield parents tell the school board on Jan. 16 that 24 of the school’s 27 teachers have applied for transfers because of the lack of administrative support. On Jan. 24, Butterfield teacher Tina Bozikis-Coccia is arrested and cited for allegedly shoving a kindergartner. The Chino Hills police department and the school district investigate the allegation. Ms. Bozikis-Coccia resumed her position, but three non-tenured teachers were let go by the district after parents failed to gain a majority support of the school board to reinstate them.
●People with ties to the Chino Valley, including professional sports athletes, honor Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area. Among the Chino Valley tributes is the lighting of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple in Chino Hills in the Laker colors of purple and gold. On Feb. 24, Don Lugo High graduate and WNBA player Diana Taurasi is a featured speaker at the Kobe and Gigi Bryant memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and three-time champion with the Phoenix Mercury, had a warm relationship with Bryant and his daughter. Bryant, who was known as the “Black Mamba” for his fierce playing style, had nicknamed Taurasi the “White Mamba.”
●Chino Community Services Commission names Don Lugo High student Andrea Moss and youth basketball leaders Richard and Lisa Montijo as its California Park & Recreation Society Community Champions for their contributions to the park and recreation field.
●The Chino Hills City Council approves an ordinance at its Jan. 14 meeting that will authorize the police to monitor and enforce unauthorized parking and non-parking activities in the government center’s parking structure, which has been the site of lewd activities, fighting, vandalism, underage drinking, marijuana use, skateboarding and biking. One month later, deputies on proactive patrol arrested two occupants of a vehicle parked on the upper level for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription medication and violation of probation.
February
Costco announces an expansion of its store, the food court, and employee locker room and construction of a car wash at the southwestern portion of the parking lot. Costco will also demolish its gas station and build a bigger one at the former Sport Chalet site at the northern end of Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway.
●An accident causing a traumatic brain injury to a 33-year-old pedestrian near the crosswalk at Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road prompts the Chino Hills Police Department to conduct a crosswalk sting and to post safety advisory messages to motorists and pedestrians on its Facebook page. The accident occurred in the westbound lane of Eucalyptus near the crosswalk, but not in the crosswalk. Five months previously, a 31-year-old Chino Hills woman was killed after she was struck in the crosswalk.
●The Chino Hills City Council announces it will pass through a sewer rate increase imposed by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency from the current rate of $20 per month to $28.24 per month over the next five years. A Prop. 218 majority protest vote was required.
●Butterfield Ranch Elementary Principal Al Bennett is placed in a district position after the controversy over special-ed students. He is replaced with longtime district administrator Laurie Warner. She served as interim principal through the end of the school year and was appointed principal for the 2020-21 school year.
●Chino Police set a meeting to discuss how they use facial recognition software to assist in identifying possible suspects in criminal investigations. Sgt. Dustin Tomicic said only jail booking photos will be used because the software program is built to match a person’s facial features from those photos.
●During a four-hour “point-in-time” count of the homeless in the Chino Valley on Jan. 23, two are found in Chino Hills and 33 in Chino. The count is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
●Reconstruction of the more than 60-year-old Chino High kicks into high gear, with the school’s new administration building, classrooms and a library, fronting Jefferson Avenue. The phase one work is expected to be completed in November 2022. The remainder of the campus will be rebuilt in future phases, using funds from the $750 million Measure G bond approved by voters in 2016.
●The projected cost to widen the eastbound and westbound ramps of the Central Avenue/60 Freeway overpass bridge increases by more than $1.9 million, bringing the total cost of the project to more than $33.6 million. When it was proposed in 2014, the cost was estimated at approximately $20.6 million. Work on the bridge, originally to have begun in summer 2019, has not yet started.
●Chino Branch Library re-opens Feb. 22 after being closed for three months for renovations. Among the changes are interior painting, new carpet and hard surface flooring, new furniture, a new Chino Airport-themed mural for the children’s reading area, lighting upgrades, accessibility improvements and a new circulation desk.
●The Chino Valley school board approves a five-year renewal for Allegiance STEAM Academy charter school, located on C Street in Chino.
●Residents in Chino Hills will no longer see a due date on their utility bill. Instead the words “due now” will appear. Several changes are made to the city’s billing cycle, including a longer amount of time before late fees are assessed, to comply with a new law signed by former Governor Jerry Brown in 2018. The law is intended to minimize the number of Californians who have their water shut off because they cannot pay their bill.
●A cultural performing arts facility tops the wish list of Chino residents who attend two meetings in early February to provide input for an updated parks and facilities master plan for the city. More meetings and a community survey will be offered in the future to collect community comments.
●The removal of more than 400 oak and walnut trees is one of the top concerns expressed by Carbon Canyon residents attending a meeting on the proposed 53-lot development called “Hidden Oaks,” to be located across the street from Circle K on Carbon Canyon Road and Canyon Hills Drive.By the end of the year, the developer walked away from the project and put up the land for sale without entitlements.
●All five Chino Hills city councilmembers make it clear that they are not to blame for passing on five years of sewer rate increased imposed by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, a wastewater treatment agency.
●In order to recruit more experienced police officers to the Chino Police Department, the city council votes to pay new lateral officers a $10,000 bonus: $5,000 at time of hire and $5,000 at the completion of probation. City staff members told the change was needed to help the city compete with other municipalities for experienced officers.
●The Chino Valley school board approves a plan to have a general contractor build a 60,000-square-foot administration building under an agreement that would allow the builder to construct a warehouse on district land with no lease payments for 66 years.
●Approximately 270 people gather at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills to pray at the Chino Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast. Organizers announce (before the pandemic hit) that the next prayer breakfast is scheduled for May 5, 2021.
●Chino Police jail 20-year-old Chino man Joan Gamora on Feb. 18 on suspicion of attempted murder after a person is stabbed multiple times earlier in the day at a house party. The unidentified victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
●The Chino Valley school board authorizes the sale of a 6.5-acre surplus property in Chino Hills known as the Galstian property. It had originally been slated for a school site, in conjunction with another property, but that property was purchased by a residential developer.
●Michael Finkbiner, a popular Chino Valley school district administrator for more than 30 years, is named employee recipient of the district’s 2020 Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony to be held in the spring with the school district’s employee recognition event, was canceled because of the corona virus pandemic.
●Catholic Bishop Alberto Rojas is welcomed to the San Bernardino Diocese at a special Mass celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
●John Batiste “J.B.” Aguerre, 80, known in the Chino Valley for his leadership in the Chino Basque Club, as a longtime dairyman, and for his support of youth interested in agriculture, dies Feb. 17 at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino.
●The City of Chino Hills is named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The designation requires the city to commit to an urban forest through standards set forth by the national foundation There are 42,500 city-owned trees lining trails, parks, and medians.
●City of Chino and Chino Hills officials are not happy with the revised numbers they receive from the state regarding the amount of affordable housing units they will have to build over the next eight years, even though those numbers slightly decreased from earlier reports. Chino has been mandated to build 6,959 units, and Chino Hills, 3,720. The eight-year period begins in 2021 and ends in 2029.Both cities appealed the housing numbers by the end of the year.
●Responding to a recent state law that decriminalizes street vending and requires cities to have defined rules when dealing with street vendors, the Chino City Council approves an ordinance that lifts some previous restrictions on street vending, but also requires city and health permits.
March
●Chino police officers shoot at a man armed with a knife on the 60 Freeway in Chino, but the man was not struck and injured himself with his knife during the incident. Both sides of the 60 Freeway between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street were closed shortly after 6 a.m. when officers fired at 50-year-old Larry Brennan of Montclair, who had walked onto the freeway at Central Avenue about a half-hour earlier. Officers initially go to the Denny’s restaurant at 12180 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway, on a report of a man armed with a knife and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant.
●Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the Chino Hills State Park, finally receives the funding necessary for the state to purchase 400 acres of ridgeline property that will protect the park from the sights and sounds of urban life that surrounds it. The effort took 40 years to complete. The transaction was completed in July. After the Shopoff property is purchased, as the land is now known, Hills for Everyone will pursue the acquisition of the 1,200-acre property formerly known as the Lamb property but now owned by the First National Investment Properties.
●The coronavirus pandemic hits the Chino Valley as dozens of public events and meetings are cancelled and agencies declare emergency declarations. The virus began in December 2019 when it spread among the population in Wuhan, China, and spread to other countries, leading the World Health Organization to declare it as a pandemic.
●World War II veteran Wilbur Richardson and Chino Hills resident dies March 1 at the age of 97 in Winchester, Virginia where he spent his final days. Mr. Richardson flew 30 missions in 79 days sitting in a ball turret of a four-engine B17 bomber. He received the Purple Heart, five Air Medals and several others.
●A high-density residential development of 42 units is proposed on a vacant sliver of property between the 71 Freeway and the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex. The environmental consultant will conduct health assessments because of the project’s close proximity to the freeway. The planning commission approved the project in July and construction is expected to begin in early 2021.
●Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a statewide order for Californians to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A six-foot rule for social distancing was established. The cities of Chino and Chino Hills, fire district, school district, and Inland Valley Humane Society shut down facilities. Roscoe’s Famous Deli lays off 65 employees and shuts its doors on St. Patrick’s Day. The order did not prohibit residents from going to the grocery store, visiting the doctor, and going to the pharmacy, some of the businesses considered “essential.” The school district announces that all schools will close until at least May 1 and establishes distance-learning classrooms. Retail stores run out of supplies such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes because of hoarding.
●Domestic disturbance calls rise in Chino Valley because of uncertainty and abrupt changes brought about by the coronavirus. Police departments in both cities report a rise in numbers because of the stress of a stay-at-home order coupled with job loss in households with domestic violence.
●San Bernardino County begins drive-through coronavirus testing in Colton. Testing sites are limited in the county and appointments fill up quickly.
●The Champion newspaper changes it banner at the top of the front page from Chino-Chino Hills Champion to Chino Valley Champion to reflect its long-standing policy of covering news of both cities. “If ever there was a time to be unified as a community, it is now,” publisher Will Fleet wrote.
●Lennar homebuilding company proposes to change the zoning of a vacant portion of the Vila Borba development in Butterfield to allow 220 attached townhouses on 23 acres. The zone change would eliminate the proposed 5-acre commercial center approved by the city council 14 years ago.
●The City of Chino loosens its regulations regarding accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to comply with new state laws on affordable housing. Residents will be allowed to offer additional housing on their properties such as rental rooms with a private entrance and detached and attached structures that provide tenant housing. The City of Chino Hills has been working on a similar ordinance this year, holding three workshops. When the city council was scheduled to approve the changes in November, two residents protested the banning of ADUs in selected areas of Carbon Canyon. The council agreed to review their concerns in January 2021.
●City of Chino approves a large In-N-Out warehouse and food processing center complex south of the Chino Airport.
April
●It is reported that Chino has 11 and Chino Hills has 10 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, April 2. A man in his 60s dies at the Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino after testing positive for coronavirus March 24. San Bernardino County confirms 304 cases and eight deaths.
●Chino police shoot and wound a 39-year-old Chino man at a Jurupa Valley business while investigating a lead to find him, following his escape in February from a Federal Bureau of Prisons re-entry center in El Monte. Investigators found Raymond Villa at the business in the 6100 block of Etiwanda Avenue and tried to take him into custody when the 11:06 a.m. shooting occurred. Mr. Villa suffers non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
●Chino Valley Unified School Superintendent Norm Enfield announces that all 35 schools in the district will remain closed for the rest of the year, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation for all schools in the state to stay closed the rest of the year.
●The City of Chino Hills closes all trails because of coronavirus concerns. The Chino Hills State Park keeps its trails open but closes the park to vehicular access. The skate park is shut down and enclosed with a fence because of complaints that teens were hanging out in large groups despite the stay-at-home order. The city closes tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts.
●Chino Hills residents receive ballots in the mail for five years of sewer increases. Residents have until May 12 to submit their protest ballots to the city, if they oppose the increases.
●Chino Valley Champion photographer Josh Thompson wins three awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association, including first place for a photograph of firefighters battling a brush fire in Chino Hills.
●Construction progress is made on a Fed Express parcel delivery facility on former dairy land in the Preserve area expected to open in 2021.
●After their spring performance was cancelled because of the coronavirus, 18 members of the Chino Hills High chorus gave an uplifting virtual performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” that was viewed more than two million times. Several national media outlets, including People magazine, took notice.
●The worldwide Teddy Bear Hunts fad reaches the Chino Valley and provides a distraction from the coronavirus to children looking for stuffed bears placed inside the windowsills or in front of homes.
●Local charities Food For Life Ministry, The Chino Neighborhood House and Isaiah’s Rock in Chino increase food distribution to meet the need in the midst of widespread lay-offs and work furloughs related to the coronavirus. The school district continues to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. “Grab and go” bags are distributed at drive- through operations at all elementary and junior high schools.
●Chino Valley residents organize on social media to make face masks for protection against the coronavirus, particularly for healthcare workers and vulnerable individuals, before and after the CDC changed its guidelines in early April to recommend masks be worn by the general public.
●Coronavirus numbers double in the Chino Valley with 27 confirmed cases each in both Chino and Chino Hills compared to the previous week when there were 11 confirmed cases in Chino and 10 in Chino Hills. The numbers also increased in San Bernardino County with 729 residents testing positive and 24 deaths, compared to last week’s 304 who tested positive and eight who died.
●Churches convince San Bernardino County to loosen its order that religious services be electronic only. Several churches had been planning drive-up Easter services and were concerned that the order would derail their plans.
●After San Bernardino County orders the closure of parking lots at all parks and trails, the City of Chino Hills barricades entrances and closes gates to all parks, the Community Center, and the McCoy Equestrian Center. The action is intended to prevent people from driving into these areas for congregating in crowds or participating in group sports. Residents who live within walking distance may use the parks but only for walking, hiking, equestrian uses or bicycle riding. The City of Chino also closes parking lots at parks.
●Nineteen employees and 19 inmates at the California Institution for Men, and two employees and one inmate at the California Institution for Women test positive for coronavirus.
●The Chino Valley School District announces that a virtual video graduation ceremony will be produced for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo to be shown online on the dates and times the original graduation ceremonies were scheduled.
●A five-pointed star emblem badge is unveiled by the Chino Police Department to be worn by officers for the rest of the year and every February from now on to remember Officer Russ Miller who was struck and killed Feb. 1, 2000 by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in Chino.
●San Bernardino County confirms 60 positive cases of coronavirus in Chino and 43 in Chino Hills. The number of confirmed positive cases in the county topped 1,000.
●Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta is accused by the FPPC enforcement division of 13 violations of the political reform act. She is contesting the findings. A settlement was reached in December where violations were reduced to two and she was fined $6,500 for failing to maintain sufficient campaign records and failing to pay expenditures from her campaign bank account.
●The City of Chino Hills installs six banners citywide reminding residents to stay home, wash hands, maintain social distance, cover their faces, and be kind during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest county order to wear face masks in public is causing “anxiety and concern” when residents come across people who aren’t wearing them.
●The California Institution for Men in Chino continues to outpace adult and youth prisons in California with the number of inmates and employees testing positive for coronavirus. Forty-seven of the state’s 75 inmates testing positive are housed at the Chino prison. Twenty-one employees have tested positive.
●San Bernardino County parks, rivers, lakes and recreation areas reopen, including Prado Park in Chino. The City of Chino Hills announces it will re-open all trails, with monitoring by deputies on patrol.
●There are 57 positive coronavirus cases in Chino, and 53 positive cases and one death in Chino Hills, by the end of April.
●The county health department on April 24 conducts a drive through coronavirus test at Ayala Park for 650 people who have at least one coronavirus symptom.
●An inmate from the California Institution for Men dies from coronavirus, the first inmate in the state prison system to die from the disease. There are 71 cases at the California Institution for Men and one case at the California Institution for Women in Chino.
●A Coptic Orthodox Church is approved for the second time in Chino Hills, with modifications requested by the city, on Peyton Drive at the former Diamond I Ranch. Church officials cannot predict when construction will begin.
●San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials oppose the $0 bail amount for certain arrestees because of the coronavirus, stating it dramatically compromises community safety and well-being. The action was taken by the state to alleviate jail overcrowding and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
●Muslims in Chino Valley announce they will not publicly gather during Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for those of the Islam faith, because of the pandemic.
●The City of Chino Hills places rocks inside the skate park near Big League Dreams to prevent skateboarders from congregating during the pandemic. The rocks were removed at least twice by skate park fans.
May
●Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County jump by 450 in first week of May.
●Coronavirus cases reach 113 for inmates and 41 for employees at the California Institution for Men. Total positive tests for all state prisons is reported to be 218 inmates and 150 staff members.
●No coronavirus cases reported among patients at Chino Valley nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and assisted living facilities. One staff member at Inland Christian Home in Ontario tested positive for the virus and quarantined at home.
●Postal Parkway, a mail and shipping business in Chino Hills, celebrates its 30th anniversary amid the pandemic.
●The National Day of Prayer will be held remotely May 7 with Calvary Chapel Chino Valley and Calvary Chapel Chino Hills hosting online prayer services.
●City of Chino Hills announces the closure period of city facilities is extended to May 17 from April 30.
●City of Chino cancels fireworks shows and announces the first major city-sponsored event will be in October for the Halloween Spooktacular, which was a drive-through event. Chino will reopen some city venues May 18.
●Expressing frustration with Gov. Newsom’s gradual recovery plan, San Bernardino County officials submit a plan that sets May 15 as the target date to re-open some low-risk businesses, short-term rentals and churches.
●Churches across the state vow to open May 31, asking the governor to declare them as essential, after hearing that churches were not included until the third of the four-phase re-opening plan. Chino Valley churches chime in.
●First responders exposed to coronavirus may stay at Ayres Hotel in Chino Hills under a $1 million contract with San Bernardino County.
●Coronavirus cases nearly triple for inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
●Chino Valley Unified School District announces that graduating high school seniors will get the chance to walk across a “stage” and receive their diplomas in a “drive-up, no contact” graduation ceremony in front of family members. The events are in addition to pre-recorded virtual graduation ceremonies held May 26 and May 27.
●Sewer rate increase deferred in Chino Hills for 12 months because of the economic impact of the coronavirus, decides the Inland Empire Utilities Agency board of directors. The City of Hills protest ballot was underway during the announcement but failed to overturn the rate increases.
●Longtime Chino Community Theatre actor and director John Lynd dies at 63 from complications of pneumonia.
●Officials from four southern California counties, including San Bernardino, write a letter to Gov. Newsom requesting local discretion on how to open the remaining phases of the economy.
●All housing units at the California Institution for Women in Chino are placed on quarantine after the facility experienced an outbreak of coronavirus with 47 cases.
●San Bernardino County District attorney Jason Anderson explains how $0 bail was established and why his office is frustrated with the emergency rule issued by the Judicial Council of California.
●An employee at Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough in Chino tests positive for coronavirus and undergoes a two-week quarantine. No other employees or residents at the assisted living memory care facility test positive.
●The Associated Chino Teachers union names English and journalism teacher Annette Deming as the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year and Jeannetta Altenburg as Nurse of the Year. Both are employed at Don Lugo High.
●City of Chino Hills investigates oak tree destruction on a trail near Rancho Hills Drive. The city calls it the worst case of destruction and vandalism that crews have seen on city property. City manager Ben Montgomery said the city will seek prosecution of the case to the greatest extent of the law. In July, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office charges four residents with willfully cutting trees on public land without a written permit from the owner. Pretrial hearings will be held for all four on Feb. 11, 2021.
●City of Chino Hills re-opens tennis courts but will keep summer recreation programs closed until at least July 5.
●Chino Valley businesses cope with the pandemic, some struggling to stay afloat, others doing well. Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce provides support.
●Virus takes sixth life at California Institution for Men, which now has 612 inmates that tested positive since the pandemic began. Two inmate rights groups caravan from Ayala Park in Chino to the women’s prison and men’s prison demanding life-saving prevention for inmates and the release of some because of the pandemic.
●Five hospitals that serve the Chino Valley resume elective surgeries after delaying those procedures for almost three months to help slow the spread of coronavirus and keep hospital resources available.
●Retail stores such as Pier 1 and JCPenney file for bankruptcy, with Pier 1 closing all stores including Chino Hills and JCPenney closing some, including Chino’s location.
●Kaiser Permanente Laboratory in Chino Hills remodels an area inside its facility to install a COVID-19 testing station.
●ChinoValley businesses begin to re-open, including dine-in restaurants and hair salons, in the second phase of the state’s reopening plan.
●Churches allowed to meet beginning Pentecost Sunday, with stringent guidelines including limiting attendance to 25 percent of a building’s capacity, but no more than 100 attendees.
●The total coronavirus cases at the end of May for Chino is 823 and nine deaths, including inmates at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women. Eight of the deaths are from the men’s prison. In Chino Hills, there are 107 cases and two deaths. There are 4,914 positive cases countywide, and 190 deaths attributed to the virus.
●All high schools in the Chino Valley participate in drive-up no-contact graduation ceremonies at their schools.
●The Chino Fair Association announces there will be no Chino Junior Fair or 4-H Auction and Dinner, traditionally held in early July at the Chino Fairgrounds, because of the pandemic. The Demolition Derby, which was originally scheduled in July and later postponed to October, is cancelled because of the pandemic.
●The San Bernardino Superior Court reopens all but two of its clerk’s offices and court hearings and proceedings will resume.
●The City of Chino Hills expects a $3.5 million shortfall in fiscal year 2019-20 because of the coronavirus, but the loss is not included in the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
●The City of Chino decreases the maximum number of permits to be issued to non-profit groups selling “safe and sane” fireworks from 30 to 25, based on a formula of one booth per 2,500 residents.
●Chino Valley Champion editor and long-time Champion employee Brenda Dunkle retires.
June
●Chino Valley joins the nationwide protest against the death of George Floyd of Minnesota at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers. Numerous protests are held in Chino and Chino Hills throughout the month.
●More than 400 people, the majority young Chino Hills residents, show up at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive for an all-day protest against the death of George Floyd that lasted until 9 p.m.
●The Chino Police Department and faith communities partner to hold a virtual community forum called “Healing our Land” to give residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on fostering dialogue on better police practices and training.
●School construction with Measure G bond money continues despite the corona virus pandemic. The reconstruction of Chino High, estimated to cost $150 million in 2016, rose to $186 million because of elevated construction costs. As of Oct. 30, $191 millionhas been spent with two final phases still undetermined.
●Female hiker attacked on a walking trail near Rolling Ridge Drive and Hickory Lane.
●African American pastors call for a conversation on race during a panel discussion hosted by the Chino Police Department called “Healing our Land.”
●About 400 people gather in Chino to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minnesota police officers. They march from Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive to the Chino Police Department.
●New traffic signal backplates with yellow retro-reflective borders are installed by Caltrans at the Brea and Chino Hills entrances on Carbon Canyon Road to illuminate darkened intersections in the event of a forced utility company power shutoff.
●Chino Valley Unified School District releases its reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year, set to begin Aug. 10. The plan includes three options: online learning, a combination of online and in-the-classroom learning, and traditional instruction in a classroom setting. The option to be implemented will depend on what stage the county is in on Aug. 10.
●Big League Dreams sports park in Chino Hills faces financial difficulties, worsened by the pandemic and two burglaries. A Parks and Recreation Commissioner calls for the financial concerns to be discussed at a future meeting. The city council takes it up at a meeting in August as the first step in discussions.
●Chino Hills residents question the Chino Hills Police Department budget in light of the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minnesota.
●California’s $0 bail schedule that went into effect in light of the coronavirus expires. The Judicial Council of California set bail at $0 for arrestees accused of lower-level crimes in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in jails, a move that caused concerns among Chino Valley residents.
●Chino Hills Skate Park and McCoy Equestrian Center reopens. Playground equipment, basketball courts and gazebos remain closed. The City of Chino reopens playground equipment and splash pad June 13.
●Residents, mainly young adults, continue to pressure the city councils of Chino Hills and Chino to re-examine the police department budgets and divert funds into social services. Chino Hills residents ask the council to play a leadership role to address systemic racism.
●An anti-semitic remark leads to fourth censure against fire board member Winn Williams. Board members vote to continue stripping Mr. Williams from serving liaison assignments at least through the rest of the year.
●Chino Hills City Council votes 4-1 to increase water bills to 8 percent July 1, despite the financial impact of coronavirus on residents. The council was given three options by city staff: a 4 percent increase July 1 and an additional 4 percent increase Jan. 1, 2021; a six-month deferral until Jan. 1, 2021; or no deferral. Councilman Ray Marquez voted for option 1 but was turned down by the council.
●The cities of Chino Hills and Chino relax rules on outdoor dining including waiving permit fees and allowing for special events without permits during coronavirus.
●Twelve percent hotel tax for visitors to hotels in Chino Hills will appear on the November ballot after a vote by the city council. The measure won by a 2-to-1 margin.
●Civic leader and retired teacher Brett Benson of Chino Hills dies at 72 after battling health issues. The U.S. Army veteran was inducted into the Chino Valley School District’s Hall of Fame the year before he died.
July
●Gov. Newsom orders the immediate shutdown of bars, indoor operations in restaurants, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, breweries, wineries, zoos and museums in 19 counties that have been on the watch list, including the County of San Bernardino, just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
●The Chino Valley school district approves a balanced budget for the new fiscal year that began July 1 with $88.2 million in carry over funds, $266.5 million in expenditures and $249.7 million in revenue reported for the 2020-21 school year.
●City of Chino estimates revenue losses of $5.6 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year because of COVID-19 closures.
●All branch libraries in the San Bernardino County reopen with modified hours.
●Gov. Newsom orders all counties across the state to immediately close places of worship, gyms, hair salons, malls and nonessential offices as the coronavirus outbreak worsens and hospitalizations are on the rise.
●The school board is holding study sessions and taking input from parents about how to re-open schools on Aug. 11. Options are a hybrid approach with some in-class learning and some at-home through distance learning (recommended by the superintendent); in-class learning five days a week, or at-home distance learning five days a week.
●The City of Chino pays a near $3 million settlement to the family of Fontana resident Li Xi Wang who was shot in July 2019 by a Chino police officer while a search warrant was being served on a home in Chino for a suspected illegal marijuana grow house. The resident was hiding behind a door when the shooting occurred.
●Voles are overrunning Chino Hills because of the last couple of years’ rains, this year’s early rains and a mild summer. The rodent, known as a “meadow mouse,” does not carry disease but they damage gardens and create burrows.
●The family of U.S. Army paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez seeks answers about how he died after his remains were found in May in North Carolina, near Fort Bragg where he was stationed. A candlelight vigil is held at Ayala Park in August where family members demand answers about why he disappeared on a Memorial Day camping trip. His remains arrived at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina in late August where he was given a planeside military funeral. His funeral and burial services was held for family members the following week. No arrests had been made.
●Chino City Council postpones trash and sewer increases, that were to take effect July 8, until a study of the increase’s impact on residents, commercial and business is completed.The city council on July 14 approves the new rates effective July 22.
●School board votes to start the school year in August with full distance learning, with the possibility of transitioning to a blended learning model on Aug. 31 that would include both in-person instruction and online classes. Parents were asked the second week in July to choose their preferred option. In a survey of 22,440, about 70 percent chose blended learning and 30 percent chose full distance learning. When campuses reopen, distance learning will remain available.
●An $18 million county flood control project is in the design stage that will replace the existing channel in Chino Hills between Peyton Drive and Pipeline Avenue. Residents learned that 59 out of 92 residences on the mailing list were listed in Chino instead of Chino Hills, with the 91710 zip code.
●The filing period opens for local races in the Nov. 3 presidential general election, including Chino, Chino Hills, school board, fire board, and Monte Vista Water District.
●Two homes will be built at the top of Woodglen Drive in Chino Hills along a prominent ridgeline, north of the former maternity hotel. Nearby residents oppose the homes, but the council states the parcel map was adopted by the county in 1986 and exempt from the city’s ridgeline ordinance.
●Southern California Edison will allow the City of Chino Hills to provide a public access pathway through the fenced-off right of way at Hope for the Hills Park at Avenida Cabrillo and Eucalyptus Avenue. Edison closed off the park in 2016 despite allowing other pathways to cross over buried power lines in the underground corridor. Edison determined it is safe to cross the corridor after having a few years’ experience in burying the lines.
●Residents in a residential area of unincorporated Chino oppose an assisted living facility planned for three acres of vacant land at 13225 Serenity Trail. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approves the project on July 28.
●Realizing its errors in the notification process, the County of San Bernardino agrees to re-open the public comment period and hold a workshop to show simulations of the Carbon Canyon Channel Flood Control improvement project between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive.
●Chino City Council approves $1 million for the second phase of improvements to baseball fields 5 and 6 at Ayala Park, home of Chino American Little League.
●Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills opens the east lawn of the Chino church for outdoor worship and refuses to discontinue indoor services, despite the governor’s orders. Thousands of believers flock to the church, including many outside of Chino.
●St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church offers “vehicle communion” at the 9 a.m. Sunday Mass for parishioners to participate in the Eucharist.
●The Chino Hills Police Department holds a town hall meeting to address police relations with the black community. The city opened the doors of the Community Center for a one-time exception during the pandemic. Residents submitted questions during registration which were read aloud and answered by the chief. Questions were not allowed from the floor to avoid contention. A follow-up meeting was held in August for ten residents who were on the waiting list.
●The City of Chino Hills extends closures from July 31 to Sept. 7. Playgrounds remain closed but playgrounds in Chino have been opened since June 13.
●Chino American Legion Post 299 receives a $1,000 donation from members of Blue Star Mothers after learning the legion has suffered an 80 percent drop in revenue since the coronavirus.
August
●Aedes mosquitoes are back this summer aggressively biting residents and leaving behind red marks that are itchy and sometimes painful.
●The iconic Corner Bar in Chino goes out of business after 38 years because of economic hardships caused by coronavirus pandemic. The business is owned by 83-year-old Ed Hart, who opened the business with his late wife, Gale.
●Chino Police shoot and kill a man near police headquarters after he contacted the station asking to speak to a police officer, got out of his vehicle and walked toward the officer while carrying a knife. It was the third officer-involved shooting in the last year.
●Students go back to school Aug. 10 in less than ideal conditions with distance learning rules imposed.
●The Ayala Park stadium is renamed “Yates Field” in honor of former Chino Mayor Dennis Yates who served 28 years as president of Chino Pop Warner youth football and announcer for the Pop Warner Mount Baldy Conference. The decision to rename the field was made by Mayor Eunice Ulloa with no public hearing.
●Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino adds 51 psychiatric beds for adults, with 25 of those beds for adults age 55 plus. Two nurses’ stations are also built.
●Chino Police Department launches pink patch project for breast cancer awareness month in October, benefitting Loma Linda University Cancer Center. Police officers will wear the patches in October and sell them for $10. The Chino Hills Police Department adopts a similar program.
●The City of Chino continues its Chino Cares Challenge drive collecting and distributing food to the most vulnerable population at the Chino Senior Center during the coronavirus. The Chino Neighborhood House, Isaiah’s Rock, Food for Life, and other ministries increase their food distributions.
●Chino Hills City Council postpones giving itself a raise after public opposition, stating that now was not the time because of the pandemic. However, councilmembers said they would revisit the matter before the 2022 election.
●After years of declining revenue, the Chino Hills city council begins a public conversation on Big League Dreams.
●There are 31 deaths in Chino related to the coronavirus and five deaths in Chino Hills, among the 558 San Bernardino County residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March. Included in the Chino numbers are staff and inmates at the men’s and women’s prisons who have a Chino address.
●As a result of refinancing of bonds, the Fairfield Ranch neighborhood in Chino Hills will pay $200 less per year on their property taxes in Community Facilities District 10 fees.
●The power company that wanted to build a solar farm on Tres Hermanos Ranch drops its lawsuit against Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry. A week before the announcement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s raids the homes and businesses of parties involved with the failed solar project that cost Industry $20 million and left taxpayers with nothing to show for it, including former Industry city manager Paul Philips who was fired, and William Barkett, the head of the solar company.
●Forty-two three-story and three-bedroom apartments are approved on a vacant strip of land 150 feet away from the 71 Freeway and less than 30 feet away from the on-ramp. They will connect to the existing complex on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
●Coronavirus causes national coin shortage. Some businesses ask customers to pay with a card or give exact change.
●California Institution for Men is no longer a reception center. CIM Warden Mona Houston made the announcement during an online citizens advisory committee meeting. The number of reception centers was reduced from six to three because of the implementation of a shorter, 30-day reception process where inmates are processed before being assigned to a prison for the longer term.
●Local thrift stores are overwhelmed with donations when people stuck at home because of the pandemic are cleaning out their homes and garages. The stores can only accept so many donations because they reach capacity quickly.
●Following in his father’s footsteps, Rabbi Mendy Harlig starts a Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills.
●There are no COVID-19 deaths in county jail system, neither inmates nor sheriff’s department employees.
●An adult day healthcare center is proposed in Chino Hills, the first for the city. It is approved by the city council in September and is projected to open by the end of the year.
●The Chino Hills Kaiser Lab on Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway will fill in its vacant 30,000-square-feet area for a permanent expansion to conduct and process COVID-19 sample testing.
●The Chino Hills High solar boat team wins virtual competition. The annual solar boat race, sponsored by the Metropolitan Water District, was cancelled because of coronavirus.
●Tesla Supercharger proposed for Chino Hills in the Shoppes at Chino Hills, next to P.F. Chang’s abutting the landscaped area facing Grand Avenue. The station was approved in October.
September
●New-style bus transportation launched in Chino Hills and Chino called OmniRide, an on-demand service similar to Uber and Lyft. It will replace the OmniGo Route 365 which is being eliminated except for the school tripper route to Chino Hills High that will resume when school re-opens for in-person sessions with a $2 fare.
●Coronavirus prompts the Willes family to terminate their annual Night on Hickory Lane show that would have marked its 10th anniversary in October.
●Hair salons, barbers and indoor malls are allowed to re-open with modifications. Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a new color-coded, four-tier system that governs the ability of counties to reopen businesses in a more gradual approach. San Bernardino County is in the purple tier, which indicates the virus is still widespread.
●County health officials report that 2,339 Chino residents and 825 Chino Hills residents tested positive for coronavirus. Thirty-eight Chino residents have died and four Chino Hills residents have died. The Chino number includes inmates at the California Institution for Men with a Chino residential address, including the homeless and those who refuse to provide an address.
●The City of Chino recorded the highest temperature ever recorded in the Inland Empire west of the San Bernardino Mountains with a reading of 121 degrees while Chino Hills reached 114.5 degrees. In the meantime, fires ravage the state causing two weeks of darkened, smoky skies causing the sun to look red.
●The loss of about 50 percent of polling places due to the pandemic has prompted the Registrar of Voters to keep polling places open for four days: Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the Presidential General Election. In addition, 70 exterior locations are being set up in the county for residents who do not wish to vote by mail, including three in Chino and one in Chino Hills. Everybody in the state will receive vote-by-mail ballots, per Gov. Newsom.
●Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford denounces Assembly Bill 2147 signed this month by Gov. Newsom that would clear the criminal records of some state prisoners who want to work as firefighters to make it easier for them to get hired.
●The City of Chino Hills ventures into public art for the first time by considering vinyl wraps containing artwork to be placed on city-owned utility boxes. The city council in October implements the policy and establishes a Public Art Committee for art selection.
●The City of Chino eases restrictions on the city’s sewer connection policy in reaction to a decision by the Monte Vista Water District to explore the possibility of providing sewer services in the unincorporated area of Chino. Chino will now allow property owners to be connected to the city’s sewer system without first being annexed to the city if they sign an agreement to annex at a future date.
●Two Chino police officers are assigned to the department’s Quality of Life Team to develop positive relationships with homeless individuals. They are working with the Social Work Action Group known as SWAG, the City of Chino, and other agencies to assist the homeless.
●Caltrans crews demolish the east side half of the Benson Avenue bridge overpass on the 60 Freeway. The demolition is part of the “Three Bridges Project” (Benson, Pipeline and Monte Vista) to raise overpasses to prevent over-height loads from hitting the bridges. The west side of the Benson Avenue bridge has been completed. The west side of the Monte Vista Avenue bridge has been demolished and is being rebuilt. It will be followed by the east side. Demolition is complete on the east side of the Pipeline Avenue bridge.
●99 Cents Only and Party House Liquor Store parcel is bought for $2.5 million by Wood Investments Companies of Costa Mesa, located in the Chino Hills Marketplace on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
October
●Halloween restrictions announced by the County of San Bernardino based on state guidelines forbids haunted houses, amusement park rides, animal rides, petting zoos, slides, bounce houses, and ball pits, heralding a holiday season that is sure to be tamped down by the coronavirus. Frosty’s Forest pumpkin patch opens in Chino with a new Ferris wheel but learns it is not allowed.
●Voting season begins with key changes in place to make voting more manageable during the pandemic. Voters will have four ways to vote: by mail, via ballot drop-off boxes, at early voting sits, and planning places that will be open four days. All voters begin to receive mail ballots, whether they asked for one or not.
●Playgrounds and exercise equipment reopen in Chino Hills. Playgrounds in Chino have been open for four months.
●Chino resident Leonard X. Hernandez, who began his career in 1998 as a part-time library assistant for the Chino Branch Library, is appointed chief executive officer for San Bernardino County.
●The historic Party House Liquor Store in Sleepy Hollow going back for decades as Ichabod’s Restaurant and Country Store in the 1960s, Joe Tatar’s Restaurant, Party House Liquor Store #2, and finally the Canyon Market, is demolished. The city will build a gathering center for the canyon community in its place.
●Well-loved special education aide Irene Hensley of Chino retires from Don Lugo High School after 16 years. Ms. Hensley, who often boasted about the Don Lugo tattoo on her foot, was given a proclamation at the Chino City Council meeting. She was the Champion’s Citizen of the Year in2001.
●County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman expressed frustration that the state continually modifies its reopening criteria, complicating the county’s ability to manage the pandemic crisis. The Board of Supervisors votes to submit a resolution to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to make the reopening process more stable, attach the state’s testing metric to a fixed number, and allow the county’s rural areas that have low rates of infection to reopen.
●The school board, in one meeting, votes to allow special education students to return to school for in-person instruction on a 3-2 vote with James Na, Andrew Cruz, and Irene Hernandez-Blair in favor, and Christina Gagnier and Joe Schaffer opposed. The board unanimously votes to reopen schools for sports conditioning and band and cheer practices. The board votes 3-2 against submitting a waiver to the state to allow K-sixth grade classrooms to open, with Christina Gagnier, Joe Schaffer and Irene Hernandez-Blair opposed, and James Na and Andrew Cruz in favor.
●In response to concerns about potential voter fraud, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters explains how the drop boxes weigh 200 pounds, are bolted to concrete, require two keys, and are taken to the Registrar of Voters office by designated ballot retrievers. There is also a tracking system to ensure votes are received.
●Family members of three or fewer households may now get together outdoors per new guidance from San Bernardino County, as received from the state. Gatherings of more than three households are still not allowed.
●Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school in Chino Hills, applies for and receives a waiver from the state health department that allows in-person learning at the school for grades TK-6. State waivers were also received by Loving Savior of the Hills in Chino Hills, Victory Baptist in Chino and Ontario Christian.
●The Blue Ridge Fire burns 14,334 acres, mostly in San Bernardino County and in the city of Chino Hills. Flames come close to many Chino Hills homes in the southern area of the city, including Butterfield Ranch, and 20,000 Chino Hills residents are evacuated for 48 hours. The fire began in Yorba Linda and spread north toward Chino Hills. Half of the Chino Hills State Park burned. The American Red Cross provided hotel vouchers for evacuated residents at the Community Center, and the Inland Valley Humane Society provided shelter to animals at McCoy Equestrian Center.
●Polls open Oct. 31 and remain open until Election Day on Nov. 3. The polls stayed open for four days because many of the traditional polling places closed due to COVID-19. The county provided 73 secure drop boxes, including four in the Chino Valley.
●A new fire station will be built on Pipeline Avenue and Soquel Canyon Parkway in Chino Hills. The fire board and Chino Hills city council approved a letter of intent on the same night, ironically while the Blue Ridge Fire was being contained. Flames came over the hillside on the location where the station will be built. The fire station is the fourth for Chino Hills and has been decades in the makings. Construction could begin in mid-2021 if all goes according to plans.
November
●The General Presidential takes place Nov. 3 with newcomer Christopher Flores, 26, take over the seat of lifelong Chino resident Paul Rodriguez who was appointed to the city council in 2017 and elected in 2018 for a two-year term. Retired Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock wins the District 4 seat in Chino and re-elected Mayor Eunice Ulloa begins her fifth term as mayor. Don Bridge of Chino Hills wins one of the three open seats on the school board and James Na and Andrew Cruz win re-election. Mayor Art Bennett is re-elected to the Chino Hills City Council and will lead the newly created District 3 while Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, running unopposed, wins the newly created District 5. All three fire board incumbents, John DeMonaco, Sarah Ramos-Evinger, and Harvey Luth win seats.
●Students with disabilities return to school for in-person instruction. Any positive cases among students and staff will be listed by school site on the school district dashboard.
●The hotel tax that appeared as Measure M on the ballot in Chino Hills is approved by a 2-to-1 margin, increasing the amount hotel visitors pay from 10 percent to 12 percent.
●City of Chino Hills inherits a “California Historical Landmark” in a land swap where the fire district exchanges the old fire station on Eucalyptus Avenue for $8 million to build a station in southern Chino Hills. The landmark contains two plaques: one designating the 1846 Battle of Chino, which is the first skirmish in the Mexican-American War, and the other the adobe home of Isaac Williams.
●Most traditional Christmas activities in the Chino Valley are cancelled because of the coronavirus, so both cities offer drive-through holiday events.
●Photographs, 9-1-1 calls, and body-cam video are released by the Chino Police Department on two officer-involved shootings that took place this year.
●Environmental studies begin for 159 Trumark homes on the Abacherli land in Butterfield.
●An annual tradition of smashing pumpkins and feeding them to cows in Carbon Canyon continues, arranged by Chino Hills resident Stacy Yoder in Olinda Village in Brea.
●Owners of the controversial Hidden Oaks project on 537 acres in Carbon Canyon give up on the project and put up the raw land for sale, without entitlements, for $66,250,000.
●Chino Hills High School graduates LaMelo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu achieve their dreams as NBA Draft picks, with Ball the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Okongwu the sixth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.
●The City of Chino solicits input from residents to repair the Chino Skate Park at Ayala Park, including resurfacing and safety upgrades.
●Chino Hills veterans to get license fees waived for service dogs after the Chino Hills city council authorizes staff to work with the Inland Valley Humane Society on a program.
●A new COVID-19 antibody therapy is made available in San Bernardino County. The therapy, called Bamlanivimab, is being distributed to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities countywide for patients that meet certain criteria.
●The city of Chino has recorded 4,544 cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths with 62,500 tests. That number includes 1,010 inmates at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women who have a Chino address, with 20 deaths. In Chino Hills, there have been 1,439 positive tests and 10 deaths with 28,500 tests.
●Gov. Gavin Newsom issues a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 21, banning non-essential work, movement and gatherings in Southern California.
●The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors asks its attorneys to research grounds to pursue a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom challenging his coronavirus reopening plans. Chairman Curt Hagman said the state’s “one-size-fits-all” solution doesn’t work with a county that spans 20,000 square miles and is the nation’s largest by area. The lawsuit is filed in the California Supreme Court on Dec. 6.
●Boys Republic announces the kickoff of its annual production of Della Robbia wreaths at its Chino Hills facility, with major adjustments because of coronavirus.
●City council candidates for Chino Hills and Chino will not be allowed to accept campaign donations higher than $4,700 because of a new state law going into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The law establishes a default limit of $4,700 but gives cities the option to establish their own limits as long as they enforce violations. Both city councils accepted the default limit, adjusted for inflation every other year.
December
●Brian Johsz is selected mayor of Chino Hills for 2021 by his colleagues on the city council. Ray Marquez is selected vice mayor.
●Chino Councilman Tom Haughey is recognized for 20 years of service on the city council. He won’t completely step down from public service, though, having been appointed by Supervisor Curt Hagman as a county planning commissioner representing the fourth district.
●The Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport announces it will remain closed for the foreseeable future nearly a month after closing its doors when two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
●Surging coronavirus cases in California will delay the start of the CIF State high school sports seasons for a second time this school year, announce CIF officials.
●A three-story senior assisted living and memory care facility called “Chino Vilas” is proposed for north Chino on Philadelphia Street between Benson Avenue and Town Square.
●Chino Valley residents and California put on another lockdown, this time for three weeks, because of winter surge of coronavirus and less ICU capacity. Supervisor Curt Hagman says he disagrees with Gov. Newsom’s solutions.
●Coronavirus vaccines roll out to the United States, including San Bernardino County where front-line healthcare workers are the first to receive it.
●CIM Warden Mona Houston transferring to CIW to become warden of that institution effective Jan. 4, 2021.
●San Bernardino County files legal challenge against Measure K that won with a 2-1 margin that would slash the pay of supervisors and limit them to one four-year term.
●Councilmembers Cynthia Moran and Art Bennett take the oath of office, administered by Supervisor Curt Hagman.
●A new Bio Med Academy at Chino High adds $663,358 to Measure G construction contracts.
●Councilmembers Karen Comstock, Christopher Flores and Eunice Ulloa take the oath of office, administered by San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson.
●Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez proposes that Red Bucket Equine Rescue in Chino Hills be allowed to use 5 to 10 acres on Tres Hermanos Ranch for its horses but a member of the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority believes it would be a gift of public funds. Hills for Everyone says a biological assessment must first be conducted before any use is planned.
●Joe Schaffer is selected president of the Chino Valley school board for another year and Christina Gagnier continues as vice president during the annual reorganizational meeting.
●The Board of Supervisors files a lawsuit directly in the California Supreme Court asking the court to find that Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home orders exceed the authority found in the California Emergency Services Act.
●Residents defy the 2017 ban on residential boat parades and carry on the Christmas tradition in Chino Hills by towing brightly-lit boats on city streets. Glen McNabb organized a spontaneous parade of six boats and Joanne Genis continued her 30-year tradition as Alvin in a two-boat parade. Residents stuck at home because of the coronavirus rushed out of their homes to greet the spectacle and social media exploded with comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.