Cyclists will enjoy a new amenity in Chino Hills—a bike repair station and bike pump that will be installed at Meadows Park that runs alongside Butterfield Ranch Road. The 9.5-acre meandering parkway is a popular route for bicyclists and contains a carved-out space that will create a safety buffer because the street was formerly a bus route.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission approved the repair station during the Nov. 17 meeting. If the station proves useful for residents, the city will consider adding more, possibly at Grand Avenue Park, La Sierra Trailhead, Community Park, and other locations. Tools will include screwdrivers, wrenches, and tire levers. The station will be prepared with a 10-by-20 foot area consisting of decomposed granite and a cement pad for mounting purposes.
Estimated cost is $3,000.
Community services supervisor Michael Adams said the city is in the process of purchasing the product from a vendor with an anticipated arrival time of eight weeks.
The Public Works Department will complete the installation, he said.
