Parking lot makeover
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Chino Hills Community Park’s deteriorating parking lot will get a complete makeover while activities and programs are at a lull during the pandemic. Work could begin in May or June if all goes as planned. The city council approved a budget amendment for the estimated $100,000 project Tuesday. The contract bidding period will begin in March. Funding will come from community facilities district 2. 

