The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2022-23 community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
The application and details about the program are on the city’s website at chino hills.org/CDBG.
Applications will be accepted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20, 2022. The funds will be paid to the organizations on a reimbursement basis after the services are delivered and results are documented.
Funding will be awarded by the Chino Hills City Council during a meeting in February 2022 and will become available July 1, 2022.
Examples of existing programs are services for battered women, housing mediation, food banks, and literary services.
Those who need assistance in the application process may contact the city’s community services department at (909) 364-2710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.