Holiday LIGHTS

The following is a list of homes in the Chino Valley that are displaying the Christmas spirit. If you would like your house to be added, email your address to news@championnewspapers.com and put “Christmas lights” in the subject line.
Chino Hills
The Chino Hills star on Cadmium Court, more than 9-feet tall, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, can be seen from the 71 Freeway, a tradition that began in 1998.
Houses on the Celadon Court cul de sac and adjoining streets including Cadmium Court.
Houses on Buckwheat Street, off Slate Drive and Glenview Street
5979 Meadowood Court in Butterfield
15763 Pistachio St., computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, off Peyton and Valle Vista drives
13841 Evening Terrace, computer-controlled light show to music, nightly
14398 Auburn Court
3509 Bayberry Drive and other homes on Bayberry, between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive
4251 Gird Avenue
15771 Roan Road
Houses on Organdy Lane
Chino
13166 Norton Ave., synchronized light show
4102 Kennedy Court, computer-controlled light show to music, off Sholander and Walnut avenues, near Newman Elementary School
3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue
13298 Joshua Ave., at the corner of Chino Avenue
Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue
Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue
