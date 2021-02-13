Monday, Feb. 15 is President’s Day, a federal holiday. There will be no mail delivery.
Chino Hills City Hall and facilities will be closed but trash delivery is not impacted. Chino City Hall and facilities will also close and trash delivery is also not impacted.
The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will be closed.
The Post Office, banks, and courts will be closed.
The Chino Valley Unified School District office and schools will be closed.
Most retail stores will be open.
The Champion office will be open.
