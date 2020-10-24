In the next two weeks, public works crews will be installing signs on the mile marker posts that went up last week on numerous trails in Chino Hills, bringing the enhancement project to a conclusion possibly by winter.
The project, including 14 trailhead kiosks that have already been installed, was made possible by a $75,000 donation from the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The trails project had its genesis several years ago when trails advocate and former Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dave Seltzer drafted a proposal to the Foundation after finding there was not enough directional markers to guide trail users.
“This is exciting news,” community services supervisor Melissa Armit told the Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday.
“We have started the final phase of the mile marker post for the trail project, and then we can finally say the project is completed,” she said.
Work will take place over the next few months at the following trails: Butterfield Trailhead, Overlook Trailhead, Torrey Pines Trailhead, Vila Borba Trailhead, Hickory CreekTrailhead (Hollow Run Trail), Ridgeview Trailhead, Veterans Park Trailhead, Oakridge Trailhead, and Vellano Trailhead.
Ms. Armit said there is some money remaining from the donation that will be considered for benches and trash cans along trails or walking paths.
