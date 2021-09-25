Citing rising operating costs and logistical issues, the Planes of Fame Air Museum cancelled next month’s Airshow, which was for Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Chino Airport.
“After losing the 2020 Airshow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were looking forward to presenting this year’s show,” Planes of Fame President and pilot Steven Hinton said Tuesday. “But the difficult decision was made to cancel this year’s event. We hope 2022 will be a different story. This decision was made after careful deliberation and discussion. Logistical issues and rising operational costs associated with conducting a large-scale event, as well as the continuing challenges related to the pandemic, have led to this cancellation.”
Planes of Fame last held its annual airshow in May 2019 and has attracted 25,000 to 30,000 people each year. It is the main fundraiser for the non-profit museum, which houses and restores historic planes dating back to World War II.
Officials with the museum posted on the Planes of Fame Facebook page that the decision to cancel this year’s event was indirectly, not directly, related to the coronavirus.
“Whether it’s greed or simply the way business is now, we were hit with astronomical quotes for services like trams, tents, grandstands, insurance.” a statement read. “This caught us off guard and would have meant much higher ticket prices and even then, no guarantees of us making any money. And that is the bottom line behind the decision, this is our largest fundraiser and given last year’s financial impact, we could not afford to experience a loss this year.”
Museum officials said plans have already started to produce an airshow next year.
