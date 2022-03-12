The City of Chino Hills will hold a “pop-up city hall” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Lowe’s in the Crossroads Marketplace, 13251 Peyton Drive near Costco. City staff, officials, the police department and fire district will be on-hand to answer questions.
Residents can meet new Fire Chief Dave Williams, a Chino Hills resident, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Information will be given on emergency preparedness including back-up generator tips, Neighborhood Watch programs, wildland fire safety, and the new vegetation management ordinance.
Giveaways while supplies last include an emergency preparedness tote bag and other items.
Information: (909) 364-2610.
