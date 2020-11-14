Chino Hills Army Ranger Devin Kirk Peguero who died Dec. 16, 2004 was remembered during a Veterans Day ceremony conducted at the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center on Wednesday.
The Veterans Group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club gathered in a semi-circle around the monument at 11 a.m. and held a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m. to commemorate the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the “Great War” ended.
Nov. 11 was formerly known as Armistice Day but was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Veterans Group chairman George DeFrank told the story of Private First Class Peguero, a 20-year-old infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment based at Fort Lewis, Washington, who was accidently killed by another soldier during a live fire training exercise.
Pfc. Peguero was a 2002 graduate of Ayala High School and the son of former Chino Hills residents George and Diane Cardenas.
He joined the Army in 2003 and completed One Station Unit Training as an infantryman at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2004.
He graduated from Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Indoctrination Program at Fort Benning.
Mr. DeFrank said the Veterans Group will purchase a brick in his memory that will be placed at the base of the military monument where tribute bricks are arranged.
