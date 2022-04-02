The Kiwanis Club of Chino’s Corn Feed Run and Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave. Registration is open for 1975 cars or older. All motorcycles and working show trucks can also be registered.
Cost is $40, which includes a T-shirt. On-the-day registration is $45.
More than 900 vehicles were displayed last year.
Car cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open-header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Information: chinokiwanis.com or email Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
