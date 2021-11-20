Holiday boutique and bake sale
Chino Valley Community Church will host its Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Nov. 20) at 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Linda Durbin, (909) 510-9445.
Christmas festival in Chino Hills today
A Christmas festival with train rides, rock wall climbing, Christmas gifts, a mobile video gaming truck, food truck, and more will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Nov. 20) at Holy Transfiguration American Coptic Orthodox Church at 15330 Fairfield Ranch Road, Unit B, in Chino Hills.
Train rides and rock wall climbing will be available from 1 to 4 p.m., the mobile video gaming truck from 2 to 5 p.m., face painting from 1 to 5 p.m., balloon making from noon to 4 p.m., and one-hour painting sessions from noon to 5 p.m.
Barbershop fair in Chino today
Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop will feature classic cars, entertainment, music, and food vendors at a fair today (Nov. 20) at 11732 Central Ave. in Chino, at Francis Avenue. Hams and turkeys will be delivered for distribution to the needy in this first “Holiday Meal Run.” Information: (951) 525-8233.
Friendsgiving Night Out
Chino will host a Friendsgiving Teen Night Out at 5 p.m. today (Nov. 20) at the Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Junior high and high school students, ages 13 to 18, are invited to bring their favorite dish or snack to feast with friends. RSVP by calling the Neighborhood Activity Center at (909) 334-3260.
Thanksgiving meal giveaway Nov. 21
The Chino Neighborhood Activity Center is giving away Thanksgiving food baskets or hot Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. Residents must register to pick up food on Sunday, Nov. 21 by calling or visiting the Neighborhood Activity Center at 5201 D St. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Snow flurries falling at Shoppes
Back this year will be the “snow flurries” at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Christmas Eve.
Pop-up bakery sale
Boys Republic will sell freshly-baked goods during a pop-up bakery sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the parking lot next to The Shoppes.
There are no pre-sales for this event. The residential school for troubled boys has its own culinary department and bakery at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
Items for sale include pumpkin, apple, cherry, pecan, and sweet potato pies, several varieties of bread loafs and rolls, bundt cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, croissants, and eclairs.
Mail letters to Santa Claus
Children who would like to write to Santa Claus can drop letters off in mailboxes that will deliver to the North Pole from Chino Hills. Mailbox locations are at the City Hall recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive, and the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
To receive a response, letters must be received between Monday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Dec. 10.
Mail to: Santa Claus—North Pole, c/o Chino Hills Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California, 91709.
Chino Hills Police toy drive
Residents who would like to donate to the Chino Hills Police Department toy drive may drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Dec. 17 at 14077 Peyton Drive.
Gifts for teens and sports equipment are especially needed. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Christmas open house
Supervisor Curt Hagman will host a fourth district Christmas open house with appetizers and holiday cheer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at his office at the Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
State Park arts and crafts
To celebrate “National Leftovers Day,” the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will host an arts and crafts event, free of charge, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. All materials used will be leftovers from previous crafts projects. Signups are not necessary. Participants may drop in anytime during the four-hour period
Toy drop off Dec. 9
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will collect toys Thursday, Dec. 9 at Chino Self Storage, 15950 Euclid Ave., Chino and Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Court, Chino Hills.
Toys will be distributed to children in the community for Christmas.
Christmas pajama party for children
A pajama party for children will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for children ages 6 to 12 during “Kids’ Night Out,” to give parents a night off. Children will play games, create arts and crafts, and participate in activities. A light dinner will be served. Cost is $25 per child. To register: visit chinohills.org/events.
Chino Hills tree lighting ceremony
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony and festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. The ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m., followed by a snow flurry and the arrival of Santa Claus. Visits will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the library community room. To celebrate the city’s 30th birthday, there will be special giveaways. The event will include music, arts and crafts, a craft fair, refreshments, and games.
St. Margaret Mary holiday boutique
A holiday boutique with more than 20 vendors and photos with Santa will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave. in Chino. Proceeds will benefit the school.
Princess tea at theater Dec. 4-5
The Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present “Princess Tea Meet and Greet” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. The program will begin with an opening number, followed by a meet and greet of princesses in costume. The event will include light refreshments, crafts, and photo opportunities. Tickets are $10 for children under 12, and $15 for adults. Visit theatreatchhs.seatyourself.biz.
Chino Tree lighting ceremony
Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the City of Chino’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Information: (909) 334-3306.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 8
Chino Valley Chamber will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Vellano Estate by Wedgewood Weddings, 2441 Vellano Club Drive, Chino Hills. Tickets are $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Food and toys can be donated, which will be given to Isaiah’s Rock and Chino Neighborhood House in Chino. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
